White and King 'very proud' to be named Clevedon Town manager and assistant

Published: 3:45 PM October 25, 2021

Alex White, right, and Ryan King, left, led Clevedon Town for the first time against Bridport on Saturday and helped lead the Seasiders to a 5-0 win. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Alex White says both Ryan King and himself are “both very proud and happy to be offered the opportunity” to be named as successors to former manager Micky Bell after his departure to become Professional Development Coach at Bristol City.

Bell, who had been charge of the the Seasiders since the summer of 2015, rejoined the club after first managing Clevedon between 2010 and 2014 before joining Weston AFC as their manager for 14 months before coming back to North Somerset.

“On behalf of everybody at the club I would like to thank Micky for his superb efforts in his 525 games in charge his help in rebuild the club over the last few years,” chairman Brian Rose said.

“We never stand in the way of anybody who is offered new opportunities and we ourselves are now happy that Alex and Ryan have accepted the chance to continue taking the club forward.”

Former first team coach White has ben named as Bell’s replacement and will be assisted by current under-18s coach Ryan King.

At 27 White becomes the youngest ever manager of Clevedon as well as the youngest in the Toolstation Western League this season.

White was in charge for the first time on Saturday and led his side to a 5-0 win over Bridport, the club’s first victory in four games in all competitions, at the Everyone Active Stadium.

Archie Ferris scored a hat-trick while there were also goals from Alex Camm and Freddie King to seal the win, their second at home in the league so far this season.

White said: “Ryan and I are both very proud and happy to be offered the opportunity to manage this great club and we can’t wait to get started."