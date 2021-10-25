News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

White and King 'very proud' to be named Clevedon Town manager and assistant

Author Picture Icon

Joshua Thomas

Published: 3:45 PM October 25, 2021   
White and King led Clevedon Town for the first time against Bridport

Alex White, right, and Ryan King, left, led Clevedon Town for the first time against Bridport on Saturday and helped lead the Seasiders to a 5-0 win. - Credit: pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown

Alex White says both Ryan King and himself are “both very proud and happy to be offered the opportunity” to be named as successors to former manager Micky Bell after his departure to become Professional Development Coach at Bristol City.

Bell, who had been charge of the the Seasiders since the summer of 2015, rejoined the club after first managing Clevedon between 2010 and 2014 before joining Weston AFC as their manager for 14 months before coming back to North Somerset.

“On behalf of everybody at the club I would like to thank Micky for his superb efforts in his 525 games in charge his help in rebuild the club over the last few years,” chairman Brian Rose said. 

“We never stand in the way of anybody who is offered new opportunities and we ourselves are now happy that Alex and Ryan have accepted the chance to continue taking the club forward.”

Former first team coach White has ben named as Bell’s replacement and will be assisted by current under-18s coach Ryan King.

You may also want to watch:

At 27 White becomes the youngest ever manager of Clevedon as well as the youngest in the Toolstation Western League this season.

White was in charge for the first time on Saturday and led his side to a 5-0 win over Bridport, the club’s first victory in four games in all competitions, at the Everyone Active Stadium.

Most Read

  1. 1 Decision on Portishead Station delayed until next year
  2. 2 Halloween 2021: What Halloween events are taking place in North Somerset?
  3. 3 Responses to Portishead Lake Grounds consultation published
  1. 4 North Somerset Covid case rate at its highest
  2. 5 Primary school wins a second award for its focus on pupils’ mental wellbeing 
  3. 6 Christmas messages to honour loved ones with Portishead Tree of Light
  4. 7 Claim for judicial review delays school expansion for vulnerable children
  5. 8 Estate agents invites children to create Halloween window displays
  6. 9 Clevedon Marine Lake to be drained
  7. 10 Ashton & Backwell United bow out of Buildbase FA Vase after Bemerton Heath Harlequins defeat

Archie Ferris scored a hat-trick while there were also goals from Alex Camm and Freddie King to seal the win, their second at home in the league so far this season.

White said: “Ryan and I are both very proud and happy to be offered the opportunity to manage this great club and we can’t wait to get started."

Football
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Tonic Hair and Beauty raising money for staff undergoing cancer treatment

Raising

Portishead salon to wear all pink for breast cancer fundraiser

Carrington Walker

person
Schools have been offering precautionary advice to paernts in the light of coronavirus, which is als

North Somerset Council

North Somerset residents at risk of PCR lab mix up

Carrington Walker

person
Black and white, half-timbered, semi-detached house with hedges and wall in front, in Old Church Road, Clevedon.

Partnership

Beautiful Edwardian villa near Clevedon's seafront

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
The Talking Point Bench was unveiled on World Mental Health Day.

Mental Health

Mental health safe space unveiled in Nailsea

Carrington Walker

person