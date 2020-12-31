News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Western League suspends season

Lee Power

Published: 9:39 AM December 31, 2020   
Clevedon's Jay Murray bursts between two Whitchurch defenders

Clevedon Town's Jay Murray bursts between two Whitchurch defenders during their FA Vase tie earlier this season

The Toolstation Western League has announced the suspension of fixtures until January 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With the government having moved more areas into the higher tier 4 category, the league board met to discuss options and released a statement curtailing all play for the time being.

It said: "The Toolstation Western League has suspended League fixtures until January 22nd, pending the next Government review of the Local Authority Tier system.

"The Western League Board had been working with clubs that wanted to continue playing to create a fixture list that facilitated games to take place.

"However, with Somerset put into tier 4, where playing non-league football is not allowed, the Board felt it was not appropriate to continue playing matches until the Coronavirus situation across the leagues area had improved.

You may also want to watch:

"The next review of Local Authority Tiers is scheduled to take place on January 13th, following which the Western League Board will review their position regarding League fixtures.

"However, the League have reassured clubs that whatever the outcome of the next review, they will be given a reasonable notice period, meaning that fixtures cannot resume until Saturday, January 23rd at the earliest."

The latest news affects the likes of Premier Division side Clevedon Town, who had seen their December 30 clash with Plymouth Parkway called off by the league and also have an FA Vase tie to play, as well as Division One trio Ashton & Backwell, Cheddar and Portishead Town.

