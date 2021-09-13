West Backwell Bowls Club host Finals Day

Published: 1:59 PM September 13, 2021

West Backwell Bowling Club held their Finals Day from Friday to Sunday.



It was the club’s youth which took centre stage as 23-year-old Daniel Rycroft and 34-year-old Adam Knights both appeared in four finals each, three of which were against each other.



Knights has mentored Rycroft since 2017 and it was the latter who came out on top in two of the three finals, The Club Championship and Two Wood Competition.



However, Knights, superbly assisted by Bob Keightley, won the Pairs on Sunday.



While Rycroft continued his success with Brian Holloway in the Australian Pairs Final, Knights suffered further disappointment at Chew Stoke in the Somerset County Unbadged Competition.



Despite winning his semi-final in the morning, he came up against teenager Ollie Collins of Ilminster in a tremendous final, warmly applauded by all watching, which saw Collins come out on top 21-18.



West Backwell Bowling Club Championships results:

Men’s:

Championship Singles: Winner: D Rycroft Finalist: A Knights

Two wood Singles: Winner: D Rycroft Finalist: A Knights

Veterans Singles: Winner: J Couch Finalist: R Keightley

You may also want to watch:

Handicap Singles: Winner: J Couch Finalist: B Baker

Men’s Pairs: Winners: R Keightley and A Knights Finalist: B Baker and D Rycroft

Men’s Triples: G Brindle, R Spragg and T Bone Finalist: G Ogden, J Couch and A Knights



Ladies:



Championship Singles: Winner: J Keightley Finalist: P Bell



Two wood Singles: Winner: J Ratcliffe Finalist: R Holloway

Myf Davies Singles: Winner: S Claxton Finalist: R Holloway

Ivy James Singles: Winner: P Bell Finalist: S Bucknell



Fixed Jack Singles: Winner: J Keightley Finalist: J Ratcliffe



Ladies’ Pairs; Winners: G Higgins and R Holloway Finalist: J Keightley, H Fryer



Mixed:



Mixed Pairs: Winners S Claxton and R Keightley Finalists: S Stagg and B Budd



Mixed Triples: Winners: S Bucknell, G Ogden and S Budd, Finalists: R Bees, B Gammon and C Burgess



Australian Pairs: Winners: B Holloway and D Rycroft Finalists: M Vivian and R Bees



Frank Harvey Fours: Winners: T Bone, J Jones and P Bell Finalists: J Sims, P Sims, J Harvey and B Gammon