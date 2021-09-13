News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
West Backwell Bowls Club host Finals Day

Joshua Thomas

Published: 1:59 PM September 13, 2021   
Rycroft defeated Knights to win West Backwell Bowling Club's Men Championship.

Daniel Rycroft defeated Adam Knights to win West Backwell Bowling Club's Men Championship. - Credit: West Backwell Bowling Club

West Backwell Bowling Club held their Finals Day from Friday to Sunday.

It was the club’s youth which took centre stage as 23-year-old Daniel Rycroft and 34-year-old Adam Knights both appeared in four finals each, three of which were against each other.

Knights has mentored Rycroft since 2017 and it was the latter who came out on top in two of the three finals, The Club Championship and Two Wood Competition.

However, Knights, superbly assisted by Bob Keightley, won the Pairs on Sunday.

While Rycroft continued his success with Brian Holloway in the Australian Pairs Final, Knights suffered further disappointment at Chew Stoke in the Somerset County Unbadged Competition.

Despite winning his semi-final in the morning, he came up against teenager Ollie Collins of Ilminster in a tremendous final, warmly applauded by all watching, which saw Collins come out on top 21-18.

West Backwell Bowling Club Championships results:

Men’s:

Championship Singles: Winner: D Rycroft Finalist: A Knights

Two wood Singles: Winner: D Rycroft Finalist: A Knights

Veterans Singles: Winner: J Couch Finalist: R Keightley

Handicap Singles: Winner: J Couch Finalist: B Baker

Men’s Pairs: Winners: R Keightley and A Knights Finalist: B Baker and D Rycroft

Men’s Triples: G Brindle, R Spragg and T Bone Finalist: G Ogden, J Couch and A Knights

Ladies:

Championship Singles: Winner: J Keightley Finalist: P Bell

Two wood Singles: Winner: J Ratcliffe Finalist: R Holloway

Myf Davies Singles: Winner: S Claxton Finalist: R Holloway

Ivy James Singles: Winner: P Bell Finalist: S Bucknell

Fixed Jack Singles: Winner: J Keightley Finalist: J Ratcliffe

Ladies’ Pairs; Winners: G Higgins and R Holloway Finalist: J Keightley, H Fryer

Mixed:

Mixed Pairs: Winners S Claxton and R Keightley Finalists: S Stagg and B Budd

Mixed Triples: Winners: S Bucknell, G Ogden and S Budd, Finalists: R Bees, B Gammon and C Burgess

Australian Pairs: Winners: B Holloway and D Rycroft Finalists: M Vivian and R Bees

Frank Harvey Fours: Winners: T Bone, J Jones and P Bell Finalists: J Sims, P Sims, J Harvey and B Gammon

