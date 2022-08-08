West Backwell win Don Radford Cup, again!

West Backwell Bowling Club have won the annual Don Radford Cup for a second year running.

The traditional triangular competition took place at Long Ashton, with the hosts finishing in third place on six points.

Chew Stoke were runners-up on eight points, as West Backwell came out on top with 10 points.

*Yatton Ladies play Purnells in the semi-final of the Fear Cup at Chew Stoke on Sunday (August 14).

Results

West Backwell

SCL League, West Backwell 65 Yatton A 51: T Lovell, R Bees, P Sims, A Knights 31-12; B Baker, K Dodd, A Robinson, B Gammon 16-17; G Ogden, D Rigg, B Budd, J Couch 18-22.

BRW League, West Backwell 72 Clevedon 100: T Bone, I Wilson, D Rigg, B Gammon 14-17; V Price, R Price, R Bees, D Rycroft 15-17; T Lovell, B Baker, P Sims, A Knights 15-18; P Baynton, I Kennedy, B Budd, J Couch 14-17; A Shaw, P Coombs, R Pike, A Robinson 14-31.

Over 55s League, West Backwell 76 Nailsea 73: A Shaw, R Langford, P Tracey 20-19; S Lewis, R Keightley, P Sims 17-17; D Morris, R Bees, A Robinson 21-15; B Baker, B Budd, R Pike 16-27; T Bone, D Rigg, B Gammon 23-10.

Fear Plate, West Backwell Ladies 62 Congresbury Ladies 63: C Pugsley, K Pugsley, M Vivian, S Claxton 16-18; J Keightley, G Higgins, P Bell, C Burgess 34-18; F Ogden, J Harvey, H Fryer, R Holloway 12-26.

DRT League, West Backwell Ladies 64 Chew Stoke Ladies 34: S Matley, F Ogden, C Pugsley, J Keightley 22-10; S Budd, G Higgins, R Holloway 27-8; E Price, S Bucknell, J Harvey, M Vivian 15-16.

WDL League, West Backwell Ladies 51 Wessex Ladies 36: J Jones, G Higgins, J Ratcliffe 16-14; S Budd, F Ogden, S Claxton 15-10; J Keightley, K Pugsley, H Fryer 20-12.

Yatton

Yatton 131 Ashcombe Knights 69: P Field, P Hodgskins, P Creber 19 A Cracknell 12; P Thorpe, A Richards, M Withyman 27 T Cottrell 10; A Stacey, N Edmonds, Da Hunt 18 D James 14; P Wood, J Mills, S Pascoe 23 A Little 10; T Woodman, S Thorley, J Hook 21 G Owen 11; D Wesson, B Foster, T Passingham 24 D Whynne 12.

Yatton 97 Clarence Gold 79: E Butt, A Stacey, S Pascoe 20; G Andrews 11; D Wesson, P Hodgskins, P Creber 7 N Martin 20; P Field, A Richards, M Withyman 9 P Williams 18; P Wood, T Woodman, T Passingham 23 B Coleman 4; J Mills, B Hull, D Hunt 23 A Cord 10; C Archer, M Musgrove, J Hook 15 G Leigh 16.

Yatton 99 Victoria Vikings 84: D Wesson, J Mills, P Creber 10 B Nichols 19; C Archer, J Hook, T Storm 17 C Richards 12; M Musgrove, B Hull, D Hunt 26 T Gatehouse 5; A Stacey, P Hodgskins, S Pascoe 18 J Snape 15; P Wood, S Thorley, T Passingham 10 S Frost 20; P Thorpe, A Richards, M Withyman 18 D Jones 13.

Yatton Ladies 37 Portishead 60: I Richards, P Goddard, J Hull, P Allen 11 P Spencer 23; J Woodman, B Owen, J Richards, C Lewis 8 S Davies 14; S Carr, A Storm, R Passingham, P Welham 18 R Hellens 23.

Clevedon Prom

C&D Evening League, Prom 89 Congresbury 60: K Low, M Davis, C Jarrett 17-11; T Partridge, D Hollier, J Powell, J Bartlett 21-7; C Roberts, K Morris, D Demery, C Crees 18-12; S Fuidge, G Warren, P Bissett, H Williams 18-17; I Harding, D Higley, A Smith, J Fuidge 14-13.

C&D Over 55s, Prom 87 Long Ashton 73: J Grubb, N Pedder, M Davis 17-15; C Roberts, A Pine, K Low 21-19; D Evans, G Warren, C Crees 29-2 ; A Alvis, A Young, D Demery 14-12 ; I Harding, R Lowman, P Kinsella 6-25.

Mixed Friendly, Prom 92 Maidenhead Thickett 141: A Tinkling, B Watson, N Stuckey, K Low 12-30; C Roberts, M Cordwell, D Hampton, S Crombie 16-14; P Tottle, G Rhodes, J Morris, V Hollier 17-19; J Stuckey, B Harris, J Henderson, K Morris 14-33; T Schofield, V Ransome, B Quantrill, G Warren 15-24; J Barrow, D Hollier S Davis, R Soper 18-21.

County Premier 2, Prom 54 Wellington 64: C Roberts, G Warren, P Bissett, A May 21-22; I Harding, K Low, A Smith, J Bartlett 13-25; J Powell, K Morris, D Demery, C Crees 20-17.

Prom 66 Isle of Wedmore 48: K Hill, K Morris, D Demery, C Crees 24-13; C Roberts, G Warren, A Smith, J Bartlett 27-13; J Baker, K Low, M Davis, A May 15-23.

County North 2, Prom 76 Portishead RBL 55: D Hollier, N Pedder, A Pine, M Davis 24-22; J Grubb, D Higley, R Soper, H Williams 32-11; A Alvis, A Elsy, A Young, C Jarrett 20-22.

County North 3, Prom 79 Burnham on Sea 32: D Evans, R Dowsing, R Lowman, P Kinsella 32-13; A Tinkling, B Quantrill, J Gover, D Hampton 25-7; K Ellis, M Coldwell, M Sperring, P Pearce 22-12.

Mixed Friendly, Prom 96 Newport 120: A Tinkling, C Roberts, S Davis, J Gover 23-21; K Ellis, T Schofield, C Fuidge, K Low 13-17; T Neal, V Hollier, T Partridge, P Kinsella 11-20; M Gough, G Rhodes, S Martin, L Welling 9-25; J Stuckey, J Coles, R Dowsing, D Hampton 25-14; J Barrow, C Drake, N Stuckey, P Tottle 15-23.

Men's Friendly, Prom 49 Newport Old Boys 40: M Cordwell, P Tottle, N Stuckey, P Kinsella 10-10; S Martin, I Harding, R Dowsing, R Lowman 20-14 ; A Tinkling, C Roberts, J Baker, J Gover 19-16.

North Somerset Cup, Prom 88 Nailsea 98: C Roberts, G Warren, C Jarrett, H Williams 17-18; S Fuidge, D Higley, A Smith, J Fuidge 21-18; R Dowsing, A Pine, P Fuidge, J Bartlett 15-24; J Baker, K Morris, D Demery, C Crees 24-17; D Evans, A Young, P Bissett, M Davis 11-21.