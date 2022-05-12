West Backwell club preparing for Bowls Big Weekend event

West Backwell Bowling Club members are getting ready to take part in the Bowls Big Weekend on May 28-29 - Credit: WBBC

West Backwell Bowling Club is taking part in the Bowls Big Weekend later this month.

The event is aimed at promoting and welcoming new players of all ages and abilities to try out the sport of bowls at their local clubs.

And anyone looking for a gentle and social sport that provides exercise in the fresh air is welcome to join the free introductory coaching sessions and fun games, with all equipment provided. Visitors are asked to wear flat-soled shoes.

These take place from 10am until 4pm on Saturday May 28 and Sunday May 29 and a club spokesperson said: "If you don't play bowls already there is no harm in giving it a try, so why not take up a new outdoor sport this year.

"New bowlers who want to join the club will also receive free membership for the first year."

See westbackwellbc.org.uk or the club's Facebook page for more details and email wbbcsecretaryinternal@outlook.com for membership enquiries.

For information on adult and junior coaching sessions contact Mike on 01275 464799 or Brian on 07834 590999.

West Backwell BC is situated in Backwell Recreation Ground off the A370, West Town Road (BS48 3HQ) and has a comfortable clubhouse and bar.

The club regularly holds social events, including Club Night on Friday evenings.