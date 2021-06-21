Cemlyn-Jones sets sights on World Championship trials

Published: 2:10 PM June 21, 2021

Wales Commonwealth Games hopeful Joe Cemlyn-Jones was pleased to be back in action for Great Britain last week and has set his sights on impressing during the World Championship trials later this year.

The 21-year-old men’s artistic star only narrowly missed out on a medal at the latest FIG World Challenge Cup series event staged in Osijek, Croatia, finishing fourth in the parallel bars final.

Having qualified with a score of 13.900 on the Thursday to make the top eight, the former Gordano School pupil then returned a score of 13.833 amongst a high-quality field in the final, finishing just behind Bulgaria’s David Huddleston who took bronze (14.266).

Reigning European parallel bars champion Ferhat Arican of Turkey (14.833) grabbed gold from Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan (14.666).

Joe Cemlyn-Jones at the World Challenge Cup series event in Osijek, Croatia. - Credit: Welsh Gymnastics

It was a welcome and more than respectable return to action for Clevedon's Cemlyn-Jones, who only two weeks earlier had seen his hopes dashed during qualifying when he dislocated a finger during his parallel bars routine at the previous World Challenge Cup event in Varna, Bulgaria.

The Bristol-born gymnast, who also represents Wales thanks to his Welsh grandfather, will now get back to work in the gym on some new skills as he looks to build momentum for some big events later this year.

He is set to compete at the Men’s British Championships in September – which this year will be staged in Cardiff – and will again be out to impress in what will be a trial event for October’s World Artistic Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan.

Joe Cemlyn-Jones at the World Challenge Cup series event in Osijek, Croatia. - Credit: Welsh Gymnastics

Meanwhile, Cemlyn-Jones will also be hoping to compete for Wales again at this year’s Northern European Championships, which are being hosted in Cardiff in November.

He won gold on both parallel bars and horizontal bar at the last Northern Europeans in Iceland in 2019.

Cemlyn-Jones, who now trains out of the City of Birmingham club alongside the likes of Tokyo-bound world parallel bars champion Joe Fraser, is on the long list of Welsh gymnasts eligible for nomination and potential selection for next year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.