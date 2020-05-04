Advanced search

Clevedon Pilot Gig Club enjoy Virtual World Championship success

PUBLISHED: 09:00 05 May 2020

Clevedon Pilot Gig Club Team

Clevedon Pilot Gig Club Team

Clevedon Pilot Gig Club were due to attend the annual Gig World Championships on the Isles of Scilly but the event was cancelled with all rowing on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Members did not want all of their winter training to go to waste, though, and those who had access to an ergo at home, entered the Gigrower Virtual Rowing Championships.

The competition ran across four days, rowing a set timed distance each day, moving up and down the rankings until finals day, where each rower battled it out to be top of their group.

The rowed distances were submitted online after each day, then results were posted the following day to find out where Clevedon were in the rankings.

And by the finish, Clevedon Pilot Gig Club had done brilliantly as their mixed A crew came sixth place, the mixed B crew 24th and mixed C crew 33rd.

Special congratulations went to Henry Smith who, out of over 190 rowers, finished first in the men’s race after rowing a total 12,024m, as well as Rozy Gray and Paige O’Brien, who came first in their groups.

To find out more information about Clevedon Pilot Gig Club visit: http:www.clevedonpilotgigclub.co.uk.

