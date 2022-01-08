Beecham: Cadbury Heath win turning point in Ashton & Backwell United's season

Ashton & Backwell United winning goalscorer Sam Price, left, and manager Tony Beecham, right, after the Stags win over Cadbury Heath. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Ashton & Backwell United’s 1-0 victory over Cadbury Heath will be a “turning point” in their season according to manager Tony Beecham.

Sam Price’s “important” goal in the 88th minute sealed three points for the first time in 13 games in front of their highest crowd of the season at the Lancer Scott Stadium last Monday.

247 supporters turned up to see the Stags pick up only their second win at home all season.

Coincidentally it was at the same venue of their last triumph before their winless run stretching back to October, when United won 4-0 against Bridport.

And 18th placed United are now four behind Street in their battle to stay up in the Toolstation League Western Premier Division.

Miles Hardidge in action from Ashton & Backwell United during their win against Cadbury Heath. - Credit: Josh Thomas

“It means the world to us to be fair,” said Beecham.

“We’ve been working hard and we haven’t been getting the luck. We seem to compete against the stronger sides but let ourselves down against the teams around us.

“That’s a turning point for us today. New Year, new start like I said to the boys we’ve come away with the victory and we are well happy.

“This is a great club here, we have some great volunteers behind the scenes. We want to stay in this division, we want to establish ourselves as a Premier Division side and that’s what we are trying to do.

“We are near the bottom. We want to finish above the bottom two and that’s an important goal for me as well as this club. We have just got to build on it now and see where it takes us.”

Sam Price scoring Ashton & Backwell United's winner against Cadbury Heath. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Price started the game on the bench and it wasn’t until the 69th minute when he was introduced by Beecham in place of Charlie Saunders.

With time running out the substitute ran into the area after Aaron Anglin’s ball over Heathens goalkeeper Jordan Schofield left him with a simple close range range finish for the game’s only goal.

As Price got up he looked around to see if he was offside but with the flag down he ran into the far corner to celebrate.

He was met by all the playing squad and staff members as they all came running over and embraced.

Price, whose goal was his fourth of the season in his 19th appearance, said: “I’m delighted to score the winner, I would have liked to start the game but that’s football.

“Hopefully we can push on from there. We’ve got a great bunch of footballers in the dressing room that we all want to do well for the club.

“People like Mike Thomas who just put hours in to the game which go unnoticed, so, it’s good to be playing."

Tyler Jackson surges forward for Ashton & Backwell United against Cadbury Heath. - Credit: Josh Thomas

Beecham was full of praise for the winning goalscorer and said he was “very delighted” with his display which has put him in contention to be included in Saturday’s game at table leaders Tavistock.

“He was unlucky against Ilfracombe Town to be fair, he hit the post in the last minute. He’s bided his time and today he’s taken his chance. He will be looking to start next week, definitely,” added Beecham.

“We’ve gone in there and we told him to get on the ball. He’s done exactly what we have asked and he’s always going to pop up with goals.

“To be fair since we’ve been here he’s popped up with a few important ones and that’s a massive one for us today so very pleased with him.

“(Tavistock) are a good side, that’s why they are top of the league. We will go there with no fear, we will set it up correctly and we will give it a go. Hopefully we can pick something up there.”