Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club hold free ‘try it and see’ sessions

Action from Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club Archant

Clevedon Lawn Tennis Club are holding free ‘try it and see’ nights every Tuesday (6pm) throughout summer.

And people of all ages and abilities are encouraged to mix in and have fun playing a sport that improves health, wellbeing and new friendships.

The club boasts an outstanding location, superb facilities and a variety of events, with members playing 12 months of the year in leagues and socially, under floodlights during the winter.

Every month sees a social tournament followed by drinks at the bar, sandwiches and cakes, while social tennis is held every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday morning.

The club has a men’s night on Mondays and Ladies night on Tuesdays and, apart from club championships, they also hold a veterans and vintage tournament and a veteran’s league.

For those who enjoy playing singles matches, they have a ladder that is proving very popular as players challenge each other in the best of three sets.

Single ‘one to one’ and group coaching for children and adults is provided by a fully qualified coaching team and prior to the coronavirus pandemic the clubhouse was busy with quiz nights, bingo, and birthday celebrations.

A fully licensed sports bar also proved very successful, with the clubhouse appearing as a restaurant, serving Italian, Spanish and Mexican cuisine on occasion.

Plans are in place to hold keep fit, Pilates, and yoga either outside under the walnut tree or in the clubhouse and anyone wanting more information can contact membership secretary Mike Graham at clevedonltc@gmail.com