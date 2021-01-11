News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Portishead and Clevedon Triathlon Club show support for NHS

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 7:39 AM January 11, 2021   
Portishead and Clevedon Triathlon Club show support for NHS

Portishead and Clevedon Triathlon Club show their support for the NHS with newly designed kit - Credit: PACTri

Portishead & Clevedon Triathlon Club have shown their support from the NHS by changing the design of their club kit.

The decision was made during the first lockdown of 2020 and, for every top sold to members, the club donated a sum of money.

This was matched by sponsor Walnut Grove Clinic in Portishead and a further donation from kit manufacturer Champ Systems helped them raise a total of £375.

The money was split between two local charities: Above and Beyond, who support Bristol city centre hospitals, and the Friends of North Somerset Community Hospital.

And the initiative saw the club sell more kit during this period than ever before, with the new design generating a lot of interest among members.

You may also want to watch:

Club chairman Pat Garland said: "We wanted to show out support for key workers and by displaying this on our cycling tops was a great way to share it.

"I want to thank all club members who bought kit and to our sponsors for their generous donation."

Most Read

  1. 1 Sustainable fish supplier offers discount for readers
  2. 2 New year of opportunities at theatre group
  3. 3 Clevedon woman's life saved by local 'heroes' after fall
  1. 4 Volunteers collect almost 50 bags of rubbish from Portishead streets, parks and beaches
  2. 5 Hundreds of North Somerset patients receive coronavirus vaccine
  3. 6 Gorgeous Georgian house with an acre of land
  4. 7 End-of-life planning – 5 important steps to take before you pass
  5. 8 Vaccinations to begin for over 80s in North Somerset
  6. 9 Nailsea School delighted to join Wessex Learning Trust
  7. 10 Newly engaged? What to expect when planning your wedding during a global pandemic

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Music duo win two awards and are up for another

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon

NHS

Increased diagnostic tests for non-covid patients in North Somerset

Carrington Walker

person

Charity surprises war veteran with memorabilia gifts to thank him for...

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Yet-to-be-built Primary school prepares for home learning

Carrington Walker

person
Comments powered by Disqus