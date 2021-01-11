Portishead and Clevedon Triathlon Club show support for NHS

Published: 7:39 AM January 11, 2021

Portishead and Clevedon Triathlon Club show their support for the NHS with newly designed kit - Credit: PACTri

Portishead & Clevedon Triathlon Club have shown their support from the NHS by changing the design of their club kit.

The decision was made during the first lockdown of 2020 and, for every top sold to members, the club donated a sum of money.

This was matched by sponsor Walnut Grove Clinic in Portishead and a further donation from kit manufacturer Champ Systems helped them raise a total of £375.

The money was split between two local charities: Above and Beyond, who support Bristol city centre hospitals, and the Friends of North Somerset Community Hospital.

And the initiative saw the club sell more kit during this period than ever before, with the new design generating a lot of interest among members.

Club chairman Pat Garland said: "We wanted to show out support for key workers and by displaying this on our cycling tops was a great way to share it.

"I want to thank all club members who bought kit and to our sponsors for their generous donation."