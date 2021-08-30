Open day at Tickenham Indoor Short Mat Bowling Club

Published: 7:00 AM August 30, 2021

Tickenham Indoor Short Mat Bowling Club are having an Open Day on Tuesday September 28.

It will take place at Tickenham Village Hall and newcomers are welcome to come and give it a try between 10am and 12 noon.

The club was formed in 1989 as a friendly informal group of people meeting to play the game, following rules set down by the English Short Mat Bowling Association.

They meet at Tickenham Village Hall three times a week for a two-hour session between 10am-12 noon on a Tuesdays and some Fridays, and from 2-4pm on Thursdays.

They have two regular-sized felt mats, which are both on Electrowind electric winders to make them easier to put out and away, which the club was able to purchase last year with the help of a grant from Sports England.

You may also want to watch:

They do not wear a club uniform as they do not play competitively, so informal dress is the norm, with flat-soled shoes to protect the mats.

Anyone interested in trying who cannot attend on September 28 would be welcome to go along to any of the other regular sessions to give it a go.

A set of bowls will be provided to use on trial visits and the simple rules will be explained, with no charge for any preliminary trial.

Ongoing charges are currently £30 for annual Membership (only £20 payable this year due to Covid) and £2.50 per each session.

Either go along or contact one of the committee for further details, such as chairperson Margaret Stuckey on 01275 343730, secretary Pat Brown on 01275 542227, treasurer Derek Moore on 01275 854855, or committee members Pat Stokes (01275 545349) and Ken Hickmott (01275 854904).