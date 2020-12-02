First year success for racing superstar Trevorrow

Published: 1:00 PM December 2, 2020

Portishead's Thorley Trevorrow enjoyed a successful year in the FAB-Racing rookies cup.

Thorley Trevorrow enjoy a successful season and picked up his maiden win at the Red Lodge Circuit in Suffolk. - Credit: Jay King

The nine-year-old, a pupil at Highdown Junior School, began the season when he went out to Fortuna in the North of Mercia, Spain, in March, for pre-season training to prepare for the cup.

"Whilst there he was riding a lot faster than the other rookies and keeping up with the Pro class riders and was able to ride in the higher class a lot earlier than planned," said dad Gideon.

Trevorrow seemed to gel with the more powerful bike instantly and when he had the opportunity to ride it on a large track he really pushed it, hitting speeds of 55mph-plus.

After moving from Fortuna to Finistrat Karting track in Benidorm, Trevorrow was only allowed to enter into one class so he chose to ride in the Pro class and he really loved the extra speed on this exciting track.

Because of his performance in Spain the decision was made to enter the Air Cooled 40cc Pro category and the Liquid Cooled 40cc Elite category, although Trevorrow rode his 14mm Air Cooled bike in both categories meaning he would be underpowered in the elite class and it would be a great practice for him.

After the initial Covid lockdown lifted, the racing season commenced, with a very busy schedule of a race weekends every other week.

All smiles for Thorley Trevorrow. - Credit: Jay King

He had a fantastic first and second round at Lydd in Kent, finishing seventh in his first race and fifth overall for round one.

In round two the conditions were very wet and Trevorrow struggled to get used to the settings on the new bike although he did manage a sixth place in the Elite Championship on the same weekend.

In round three at Clay Pigeon in Dorset, Trevorrow really got to grips with the 14mm CS engine and finished fifth in race one, crashed out of third in race two, but recovered to seventh and missed out on third in race three by 6000th of a second.

"He was so disappointed but when it was explained how well he had done, on reflection he was really happy with his weekend and he had proven that he could race with the front runners," Gideon added.

Round four and five were both very wet and he had very mixed results; but he managed to qualify in third place at Ellough Park in Suffolk.

Trevorrow had a massive crash during this race and was a bit bashed and bruised and the bike had to be quickly fixed between the races.

A long journey to Rowrah in Cumbria for round six was worth it as Trevorrow had a brilliant weekend, where he qualified fourth on the grid and finished fourth in race one and third in races two and three, to pick up his first podiums in Fab-Racing.

Thorley Trevorrow secured his first victory with a four-rider battle for the win as he beat AC40 PRO champion Ethan Sparks, Marco Holt and Joshua Williams. - Credit: Jay King

Trevorrow went into round seven at Red Lodge Circuit in Suffolk full of confidence but the rain fell again, just as he was starting to get used to it and he managed to qualify fourth on the grid again.

Although he didn’t like the track at first, the practice paid off and Trevorrow learnt where he could go faster than some of the other riders.

It rained again as the race started, but Trevorrow managed to get to the front and lead his first ever race.

The rest of the race seemed to last forever but he managed to keep his cool and hold off the championship winner to claim his first ever win.

"Thorley was so happy and when he came back into the pits, all his friends were applauding him," Gideon said.

"He was also really happy as he had managed to go fast in the wet as well as the dry.

"He even got a mention on the MotoGP website and you can watch his races on YouTube under Fab-Racing Rowrah 2020 or RedLodge 2020 AC40 Pro class.

“This win has inspired Thorley to try even harder with his racing and as we are already planning some exciting opportunities for racing next year.

“I would like to say a big thank you to Fixit Motorcycle Mechanics, Scuff Buster and Gordano Motorcycle Training for your support this year in helping a young local motorcycle racer be the best he can, you are really appreciated.”