Tennis4Kids courses at North Somerset Tennis Academy

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 10:08 AM April 5, 2022
North Somerset Tennis Academy is running Tennis4Kids courses

North Somerset Tennis Academy is running Tennis4Kids courses - Credit: NSTA

North Somerset Tennis Academy has teamed up with British Tennis to launch Tennis4Kids.

Courses start at Clevedon Seafront this month, aimed at giving children aged four to 10 a chance to give tennis a go in a fun and friendly way.

Each player will receive six one-hour group lessons, a brand new tennis racket, tennis balls, t-shirt and sweatbands, with a follow-on offer to continue their tennis journey with NSTA.

Head coach Stuart Bannerman said: "This is such a great opportunity to try tennis. With summer fast approaching there is no better time to get onto a court.

"Tennis has so many benefits for children. It improves hand-eye co-ordination, agility, balance, speed, aerobic fitness and bone strength."

Courts are free to use all year round to practice tennis skills and NSTA will also run tennis during the Easter holidays at just £10 per day.

Book at clubspark.lta.org.uk/nsomersettennis/coaching or call 07593 456869.


