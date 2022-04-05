Tennis4Kids courses at North Somerset Tennis Academy
- Credit: NSTA
North Somerset Tennis Academy has teamed up with British Tennis to launch Tennis4Kids.
Courses start at Clevedon Seafront this month, aimed at giving children aged four to 10 a chance to give tennis a go in a fun and friendly way.
Each player will receive six one-hour group lessons, a brand new tennis racket, tennis balls, t-shirt and sweatbands, with a follow-on offer to continue their tennis journey with NSTA.
Head coach Stuart Bannerman said: "This is such a great opportunity to try tennis. With summer fast approaching there is no better time to get onto a court.
"Tennis has so many benefits for children. It improves hand-eye co-ordination, agility, balance, speed, aerobic fitness and bone strength."
Courts are free to use all year round to practice tennis skills and NSTA will also run tennis during the Easter holidays at just £10 per day.
Book at clubspark.lta.org.uk/nsomersettennis/coaching or call 07593 456869.