Tennis4Kids courses at North Somerset Tennis Academy

North Somerset Tennis Academy has teamed up with British Tennis to launch Tennis4Kids.

Courses start at Clevedon Seafront this month, aimed at giving children aged four to 10 a chance to give tennis a go in a fun and friendly way.

Each player will receive six one-hour group lessons, a brand new tennis racket, tennis balls, t-shirt and sweatbands, with a follow-on offer to continue their tennis journey with NSTA.

Head coach Stuart Bannerman said: "This is such a great opportunity to try tennis. With summer fast approaching there is no better time to get onto a court.

"Tennis has so many benefits for children. It improves hand-eye co-ordination, agility, balance, speed, aerobic fitness and bone strength."

Courts are free to use all year round to practice tennis skills and NSTA will also run tennis during the Easter holidays at just £10 per day.

Book at clubspark.lta.org.uk/nsomersettennis/coaching or call 07593 456869.



