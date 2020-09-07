Tennis4Kids at North Somerset Tennis Academy

North Somerset Tennis Academy are supporting the Tennis4Kids programme Archant

North Somerset Tennis Academy are working with the Lawn Tennis Associaiton to promote the national Tennis4Kids campaign.

The course is aimed at giving children the opportunity to try tennis in a fun and friendly way and costs just £29.99.

The price includes six one-hour lessons, a brand new tennis racket, tennis balls and a t-shirt, plus a fantastic follow-on offer to continue the tennis journey throughout the year.

Courses start at Clevedon Seafront tennis courts on Monday September 14 at 4pm and Saturday September 19 at 10am and are open to four to nine year olds.

Meanwhile, the North Somerset Tennis Academy youngsters start their National Junior League campaign this week as the only provider of team tennis for juniors in Clevedon.

To book a place on one of the courses or for more information, contact head coach Stuart Bannerman on 07593 456869 or email stuart@n-somersettennis.com