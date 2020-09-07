Advanced search

Tennis4Kids at North Somerset Tennis Academy

PUBLISHED: 11:00 07 September 2020

North Somerset Tennis Academy are supporting the Tennis4Kids programme

North Somerset Tennis Academy are supporting the Tennis4Kids programme

Archant

North Somerset Tennis Academy are working with the Lawn Tennis Associaiton to promote the national Tennis4Kids campaign.

The course is aimed at giving children the opportunity to try tennis in a fun and friendly way and costs just £29.99.

The price includes six one-hour lessons, a brand new tennis racket, tennis balls and a t-shirt, plus a fantastic follow-on offer to continue the tennis journey throughout the year.

Courses start at Clevedon Seafront tennis courts on Monday September 14 at 4pm and Saturday September 19 at 10am and are open to four to nine year olds.

Meanwhile, the North Somerset Tennis Academy youngsters start their National Junior League campaign this week as the only provider of team tennis for juniors in Clevedon.

To book a place on one of the courses or for more information, contact head coach Stuart Bannerman on 07593 456869 or email stuart@n-somersettennis.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Nailsea gymnastics coach leaves lasting legacy to town

Children, Carolyn Devereux and Jill Pope from Gemini Gymnastics donating money to Bella Mildon for Bella's Hope appeal in 2018.

Village post office closes temporarily

Failand Post Office. Picture: Google

5 of the best Mendip Hills walks

Explore the woodlands and gorges of the Mendip Hills

Temporary mobile coronavirus testing unit set up in town

A mobile testing unit will be available at Castlewood car park. Picture: Google

Grant for Nailsea Active to help people stay fit and well

Helen Todd (social prescriber for Tyntesfield Medical Group), Lawrie Lewis (executive manager for Tyntesfield Medical Group) and Glen Schmidt (Nailsea Active lead).

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Nailsea gymnastics coach leaves lasting legacy to town

Children, Carolyn Devereux and Jill Pope from Gemini Gymnastics donating money to Bella Mildon for Bella's Hope appeal in 2018.

Village post office closes temporarily

Failand Post Office. Picture: Google

5 of the best Mendip Hills walks

Explore the woodlands and gorges of the Mendip Hills

Temporary mobile coronavirus testing unit set up in town

A mobile testing unit will be available at Castlewood car park. Picture: Google

Grant for Nailsea Active to help people stay fit and well

Helen Todd (social prescriber for Tyntesfield Medical Group), Lawrie Lewis (executive manager for Tyntesfield Medical Group) and Glen Schmidt (Nailsea Active lead).

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Tennis4Kids at North Somerset Tennis Academy

North Somerset Tennis Academy are supporting the Tennis4Kids programme

Somerset captain Abell continues fine form at Worcestershire

Tom Abell in batting action for Somerset (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Somerset beaten by Bears in rain-hit Vitality Blast clash

Tom Lammonby in batting action for Somerset (pic Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo)

Nailsea gymnastics coach leaves lasting legacy to town

Children, Carolyn Devereux and Jill Pope from Gemini Gymnastics donating money to Bella Mildon for Bella's Hope appeal in 2018.

Grant for Nailsea Active to help people stay fit and well

Helen Todd (social prescriber for Tyntesfield Medical Group), Lawrie Lewis (executive manager for Tyntesfield Medical Group) and Glen Schmidt (Nailsea Active lead).