Team England come out on top in international croquet competition at Nailsea

Published: 9:00 AM July 20, 2021

The winning English team, left to right, Euan Burridge, Stuart Smith, (captain), Steve Leonard and James Galpin - Credit: Nailsea Croquet Club/Kathy Wallace

Teams of four across the United Kingdom from England, Scotland and Wales gathered for the Home Internationals in glorious sunshine at Nailsea on Saturday.

The lawns were in beautiful condition and the hoops, set very firmly with 1/32 inch clearance, were challenging.

The Welsh flag fluttered on the flagpole as Wales were the host nation, using Nailsea as a venue.

There were many interesting matches, a mixture of singles and doubles, and manager Ian Burridge, playing for Wales, faced his son Euan, who was playing for England.

Ian Burridge running a hoop for Wales. - Credit: Nailsea Croquet Club/Kathy Wallace

James Galpin, from Nailsea, played for England and Martin Murray, from Bristol, played for Scotland.

As the temperature rose, Nailsea member Terry Young rigged up a sprinkler as a makeshift shower.

Gallons of water were drunk and of course, there was tea and cake supplemented by Welsh cakes, provided by one of the Wales team.

England ran out winners of the trophy with 12 match wins. Wales were second with eight wins, Scotland having four wins.