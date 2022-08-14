Clevedon in relegation dogfight after Taunton Deane defeat

Matt Carpenter took four wickets as Clevedon lost at Taunton Deane - Credit: Jason Crane

Clevedon were left just one point above the WEPL Premier One relegation zone after a heavy defeat at fellow strugglers Taunton Deane.

Matthew Carpenter strike twice with the new ball to reduce the hosts to 17-2, after they had won the toss and chosen to bat.

But Harry Smith shared stands of 62 and 83 with Will Smale (39) and Aman Rao to lift Deane to 162-4 before falling to Luke Pearson Taylor for 74, having hit 12 fours.

Pearson Taylor (2-47) also removed Rao (44), before Max Horton (3-44) and Carpenter (4-40) shared the last five wickets to fall to dismiss Deane for 218.

But Clevedon lost captain Cameron Harding cheaply, before Ryan Thorpe (39) put on 53 with Josh Breed.

Horton and Iraq Thomas fell in quick succession, though, to leave the visitors 81-4 in the 24th over and with a mountain to climb.

And after Breed departed for 31 with the total on 99, the last five wickets fell for just eight more runs as Clevedon were dismissed for 109.

The 109-run win allowed ninth-placed Deane to pull to within a point of the defending champions, with bottom club Lansdown only one more point further back with three games remaining.

Clevedon host third-placed Bedminster at Dial Hill next weekend, while Deane face a Taunton derby at St Andrews and Lansdown visit table-topping Bath.

