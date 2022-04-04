New ladies captain takes over at Tall Pines

Sheila Rouse at the Captain's Drive-In at Tall Pines Golf Club - Credit: Ann Taylor

Tall Pines Golf Club have a new lady captain at the helm.

Following the recent annual general meeting of the ladies section and annual presentation of trophies and prizes by outgoing captain Jan Uhl, the reins were handed over to Sheila Rouse.

Jan Uhl and Sheila Rouse - Credit: Ann Taylor

Uhl wished her successor a very enjoyable and successful year in her new captaincy role, on behalf of the members.

And this was followed by the traditional Captain's Drive-In, when Rouse was supported by fellow members on a day blessed with excellent weather.