Ladies Open Day is a hit at Tall Pines Golf Club

Published: 6:30 PM July 26, 2021

Tall Pines Golf Club recently hosted their annual Ladies Open Day in ideal weather and with the course in excellent condition.

Numerous entrants from many other local clubs took part, with the winning team consisting of Maureen Charlton, Pauline Young and Jackie Willcox of Farrington Golf Club.

The highest scoring team from Tall Pines were Wendy Garland, Jo Dando and Anita Sparkes.

Ladies captain Jan Uhl reported that she was delighted with the success of the day and the favourable responses that she and the club had received indicating that they would return next year.

Any local lady golfers who might be looking for a local, friendly club and Ladies Section are invited to contact the club on 01275 472076.