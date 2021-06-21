News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Swiss Valley Under-12s celebrate league success

Lee Power

Published: 7:15 AM June 21, 2021   
Swiss Valley Under-12s face the camera

Swiss Valley Under-12s face the camera - Credit: Jo Weeks

Swiss Valley Under-12s have just finished their football season and celebrated winning the Woodspring Junior League.

The team finished top of the table, some points ahead of the runners-up with an impressive haul of 43 points out of a possible 47.

The team is managed by Matt Weeks with assistant coach Dan Matthews and trains on a Thursday night at Clevedon School.  

They currently have two teams and any boys who are currently in year seven at school who are looking to join an inclusive and friendly team should contact Matt on 07806 933590.

