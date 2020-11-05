Swiss Valley Rangers under-14s come from behind to open season with win

Published: 11:00 AM November 5, 2020 Updated: 7:43 PM November 11, 2020

Swiss Valley Rangers under-14 girls restarted the Bristol League season with a win against Whitchurch.

Having moved up a division following a reshuffle, they came under early pressure.

But the defence of Nyah, Maggie, Gemma and Lillian held firm, with stand-in keeper Fern stopped a series of shots before finally being beaten by a clinical finish.

SVR midfielders Poppy, Ava, Libby and Zoe began to take control to support Nancy, Lola and Ella and Nancy lobbed an equaliser.

Two great corners by Nancy led to a goal for Ella and an own goal to make it 3-1, with Zoe crossing for Ella to score the fourth.

Both sides had chances in the second half, but Whitchurch scored twice to set up a tense finale.

Heroic efforts by Gemma, Maggie, Nyah and Lillian kept them at bay in the last 10 minutes and a spokesperson said: “As we head into another lockdown, we realise it’s not the winning that matters in grassroots sports, it’s the opportunity to play, see other people and stay fit, physically and mentally, that really matters.”