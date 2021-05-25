News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Swiss Valley seek friendlies, players; RMC Sports fun days at Clevedon

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 5:00 PM May 25, 2021   
Football

Portishead six-a-side league is played at Gordano Sports Centre and will return after lockdown on Sunday December 6. - Credit: Archant

Swiss Valley FC under-15s are looking for friendly matches at their ground in Clevedon, or away fixtures.

The club is also looking for new players for next season and anyone interested in either can contact Chris on 07875 749114.

*RMC Sports have teamed up with Clevedon Town again to run Football Fun Days at the Everyone Active Stadium during the school holidays.

They are for boys and girls from any school, from reception to year eight, and of any ability, with prizes to be won and matches, competitions and tournaments.

"It is a fantastic opportunity for children who love football and want to have fun while being active," said a spokesman.

"If you think your son or daughter would have a great time at these fun days, don't hesitate to book them in."

The fun days cost £15 per day per child and spaces can be booked at rmcsports.co.uk or by email to info@rmcsports.co.uk.

