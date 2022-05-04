Steadman 'couldn't be happier' on Nailsea & Tickenham have achieved

Nailsea & Tickenham manager Nic Steadman, far right, during the Swags 4-2 win at Worle on Saturday. - Credit: Paul Harden

Manager Nic Steadman said he “couldn’t be happier” with what Nailsea & Tickenham have achieved this season.

The Swags secured the Uhlsport Somerset League Premier Division title for the first time in their history with goals from Dan Cook, Gary Freeman, Luke Osgood and Joe Berry in a 4-2 win at Worle on Saturday.

Steadman's side travelled to Coleridge Vale to take on Clevedon United on Bank Holiday Monday and were held to a 1-1 draw.

Jacob O’Donnell’s deflected free-kick with five minutes to go made it 29 games unbeaten, and N&T be presented with the trophy after facing Worle at Fryth Way this Saturday.

“It’s been a very long season but we couldn’t be happier with what we’ve achieved,” said Steadman.

“Our target at the start of the season was to challenge at the very top and try and win the league for the first time in Nailsea & Tickenham’s history. What this club has done and to win the Somerset Premier with three games to go, nine points clear of second place and the chance to finish the season unbeaten is unbelievable.

“A huge thank you to everyone involved to make this happen. It is thanks to the chairman, committee, management and certainly the players who have worked so hard all year on and off the pitch to make this happen!

“I am so proud to be part of this fantastic club and we are hoping to be able to take the step into Toolstation football next year and see how far we can go.

“It’s an exciting time at Nailsea & Tickenham and everyone who plays a part is working non-stop to keep us moving forward!

“To be able to sit here and say we have played 29 games won 24, drew five, lost none with a goal difference of 79. We have one more game to go at home to Worle on Saturday where we're hoping to grab another three points to end with 80 points and remain unbeaten for the season.

“I am not sure when the last time this was accomplished or if it ever has been done, but that’s our aim to finish strong and prepare ourselves for the May 11 Cup final (against Chilcompton Sports).”

Steadman also wanted to pass on 'special thanks' to the players for 'putting trust' in their plan, saying they should be 'very proud' for coming through with it.

He added: “A great bunch of lads have pulled together and given the club something to be very happy about! (We) thoroughly deserve to be crowned champions.”