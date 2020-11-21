News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Joshua Thomas

Published: 5:38 PM November 21, 2020   

Clevedon Town would like to thank Splash Gallery of Clevedon for helping to provide a lasting memory of the time international superstar David Beckham graced the Everyone Active Stadium in February this year to watch son Romeo’s Millfield Boys side take on Clevedon Town Under 18s.

Beckham kindly signed a Clevedon Town shirt which has been framed by Splash Gallery and has been passed to Mike Kingdon, of Redwood Construction, who has extended his shirt sponsorship with the club.

Splash Gallery, who are on Instagram under the name @splashgallery, have an outstanding reputation in memorabilia framing and the Beckham shirt joins those framed for International cricketers.


These include Nick Compton, Jos Buttler, Craig Overton, Dominic Bess, Dom Sibley and Anya Shrubsole, plus numerous footballers including Aden Flint (Sheffield Wednesday), Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham), Josh Brownhill (Burnley), Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth),Lee Johnson (ex-Bristol City,) Lee Brown (Portsmouth and rugby's Joe Joyce (Bristol Bears).

