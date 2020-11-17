Splash Gallery frame David Beckham signed Clevedon Town shirt

Published: 11:17 AM November 17, 2020

Clevedon Town would like to thank Splash Gallery of Clevedon for helping to provide a lasting memory of the time international superstar David Beckham graced the Everyone Active Stadium in February this year to watch son Romeo’s Millfield Boys side take on Clevedon Town Under-18s.

Callum and Cassie Kingdon of Redwood Construction accept the signed David Beckham Shirt framed by Splash Gallery. - Credit: Clevedon Town

Beckham kindly signed a Clevedon Town shirt which has been framed by Splash Gallery and has been passed to Mike Kingdon, of Redwood Construction, who has extended his shirt sponsorship with the club.

David Beckham with Clevedon Town Committee member Sam Hibbs at the Everyone Active Stadium - Credit: Clevedon Town

Splash Gallery, who are on Instagram under the name @splashgallery, have an outstanding reputation in memorabilia framing and the Beckham shirt joins those framed for international cricketers.

These include Nick Compton, Jos Buttler, Craig Overton, Dominic Bess, Dom Sibley and Anya Shrubsole, plus numerous footballers including Aden Flint (Sheffield Wednesday), Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham), Josh Brownhill (Burnley), Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth),Lee Johnson (ex-Bristol City,) Lee Brown (Portsmouth and rugby's Joe Joyce (Bristol Bears).