Spartans FC plan sponsored 25km walk for Suicide Prevention Bristol

Published: 3:00 PM July 6, 2021 Updated: 3:57 PM July 6, 2021

Spartans FC assistant manager Richard Membery (right) and manager Josh Evans (left) will take part in the sponsored 25km walk for Suicide Prevention Bristol - SPB. - Credit: Spartans FC/Richard Membery/Josh Evans

A Backwell-based football team are participating in a sponsored 25km walk on Saturday (July 10) dressed as Spartans in order to raise valuable funds for Suicide Prevention Bristol (SPB).

Spartans Football Club, founded in 2008, have every year since their 10th anniversary selected a charity in order to campaign for.

The SPB are run by selfless volunteers and purely on donations alone, who give up their time to help those in need 24 hours a day.

They patrol the city of Bristol via their outreach service in known hotspots to provide a listening ear, talk to people and assist anyone who maybe looking to end their life through suicide.

They also provide a free to call telephone listening and signposting service called AssistLine which can be contacted 24/7, an instant message service via Facebook and monitor media reporting of suicides to encourage responsible reporting.

Spartans have created a GoFundMe page and called on people around North Somerset and surrounding areas to help back their cause.

So far over £1,600 has been raised from 74 donations, smashing the club’s target of £500.

And after reaching the £1,000 assistant manager Richard Membery and two other players dyed their hair blond for the Euros.

“As a team we have a community spirit and always want to help where we can,” said vice chairman Membery.

“Over the years I have lost friends who felt they were alone, this is our way of giving them a way to speak out and get help - our team is about giving men an escape for 90 minutes on a Sunday and a group to open up to, Mental health is such a stigma at the moment and we are trying to break that.”

Manager, founder and owner Josh Evans continued: “I looked into volunteering when I realised they needed help financially. I decided to make it our charity of choice, these guys selflessly volunteer their time and can be the last point of contact to someone who really needs it, they could save lives.”

Local shops in and around Cheddar and along the route have promoted the walk and the club hope to have one last push this week to raise serious money for a fantastic cause.

The Spartans will be armed with donation buckets on the day as they make their way across the strawberry line towards Cheddar and encourage everyone to show their faces and help push them across the finish line.

“It’s important for people to donate because every donation makes a difference in helping these volunteers conduct their job as effectively as possible in order to help reduce the risk of suicide,” added Evans.

“To help people spread awareness and squash the taboo surrounding talking about it.”

Membery continued: “To raise much needed funds to keep Suicide Prevention Bristol in a position to continue to save lives every day, the work they do is essential and the volunteers are incredible.”

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/spartans-bristol-2-cheddar?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer.