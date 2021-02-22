News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > Sport

Somerset's Gregory stars in Pakistan Super League

Author Picture Icon

Lee Power

Published: 9:04 AM February 22, 2021   
Somerset's Lewis Gregory batting for England

Somerset's Lewis Gregory in batting action for England during a Vitality IT20 match at Old Trafford - Credit: PA

Somerset's Lewis Gregory played a starring role as the new Pakistan Super League campaign got underway at the weekend.

All-rounder Gregory hit an unbeaten 49 off 31 balls, including a six and six fours, to steer Islamabad United to a three-wicket win over the Multan Sultans in their opening match of the competition.

Gregory had picked up 2-31 from his four overs, dismissing fellow England international James Vince, as the Sultans made 150-8 from their 20 overs, then led the way with the bat as United won with six balls to spare.

Speaking to the Somerset website ahead of the tournament, Vitality Blast T20 captain Gregory said: "I had a really good experience over in Pakistan last year. The skill level in the competition is really high, so I’ll have to be at my best if I want to do well.

“The PSL attracts some of the biggest names in the game and there’s a big English contingent involved as well and I’m really looking forward to getting involved."

You may also want to watch:

Somerset club captain Tom Abell did not feature for Lahore Qalanders in their first match, which ended in a four-wicket win over Peshawar Zalmi, while Tom Banton was dismissed for just five runs as Quetta Gladiators lost to Babar Azam's Karachi Kings by seven wickets on Saturday.

Abell and Banton could go head-to-head as Lahore take on Quetta on Monday, with Gregory's Islamabad United due to face Karachi in their second match on Wednesday.


