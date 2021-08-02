Hildreth helps Somerset surpass Yorkshire in rain-affected clash

Published: 7:33 AM August 2, 2021

James Hildreth blasted a brilliant 61 off 34 balls as Somerset continued their strong defence of the Royal London Cup with a five-wicket victory over Yorkshire at Taunton on Sunday.

In a game reduced to 20 overs per side by rain, the visitors ran up 158 for five after losing the toss, Matthew Revis leading the way with his best List A score of 58 not out.

Fellow teenager Will Luxton contributed an unbeaten 31 to an unbroken sixth-wicket stand of 69 while left-arm spinner Lewis Goldsworthy was the pick of the Somerset attack with one for 17.

In reply, the hosts reached 159 for five with five balls to spare, with Hildreth's sparkling knock including five fours and four sixes.

A 5,000 crowd was kept waiting for some action as rain began falling moments before the first over could be bowled at 11am. Soon it became torrential and left casual water on the outfield.

The majority of spectators stayed on and they were rewarded when the sun broke through and a major mopping-up operation allowed play to start at 3.30pm.

Yorkshire began poorly when Harry Duke was caught behind off Josh Davey, attempting a scoop shot, in the second over.

Gary Ballance soon followed, bowled off his body by Kasey Aldridge, and at the end of the four-over powerplay the scoreboard read 38 for two.

Will Fraine hit the first six of the innings over backward point off Aldridge and brought up the fifty up in the seventh over before being caught at deep square off the same bowler for 23.

Jonny Tattersall fell for a duck, advancing down the pitch to his first ball from Goldsworthy, and at halfway Yorkshire were 66 for four.

Revis cleared the ropes at fine leg off Aldridge and George Hill smacked a straight six off Ben Green before being caught on 23 at deep square in the same over.

From 89 for five in the 13th over, Revis and Luxton batted with great maturity, putting together a fifty stand in 31 balls. Revis moved to his own half-century off 35 deliveries, with four fours and two sixes.

Somerset were 25 for one off their first four overs, losing Steve Davies, caught at cover looking to hit a third boundary in succession off Ben Coad.

Rookie Sam Young played well for his 25 before falling to Revis in the eighth over and by mid-innings the home side were well-placed at 75 for two.

The 17-year-old James Rew marred a promising debut with an injudicious reverse sweep that saw him caught for 20 by Ballance at backward point off Jack Shutt.

Hildreth had survived a difficult chance to Ballance at mid-off when on 15 and began to take charge, reverse sweeping off-spinner Shutt for four and then six off successive balls.

He followed up with an off-driven boundary in the same over, the 14th of the innings, and then cracked another six off Revis to put his side in sight of a third victory from four group games, the other being a no-result.

Goldsworthy made a useful 21 in a match-clinching stand of 66 with Hildreth and a couple of late wickets for Waite proved too little, too late.