Somerset Wyverns named one of 75 clubs to receive fundraising from GiveToLocal

Published: 4:13 PM November 24, 2020

A Somerset American football club is ready to tackle the latest lockdown after taking part in a new initiative supported by World Cup winners and international sports stars.

Somerset Wyverns, who are one of 75 clubs across the country, were chosen by sport organisation GiveToLocal as a standard bearer for fundraising potential.

And after community sport in England was hit by the hammer blow of a second national lockdown, Somerset has taken the first supported steps towards securing a bright financial future.

“Somerset Wyverns are built upon strong foundations,” explained Wyverns Chairperson Lee Phipps.

“We aspire to be a strong force for change within our community. We are based in a community that considers many of the extreme cases from all socio-economic groups.

“We work closely with the local police force, council and organisations to ensure we are a positive impact against anti-social behaviour.”

GiveToLocal was launched in 2019 and works with more than 55,000 teams across 15 sports.

Its aim is to pump an additional £10m into community sport annually by backing sport, boosting business and building networks.

High profile supporters include former England striker Les Ferdinand, England World Cup winning cricketer Mark Wood and Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty.

GiveToLocal’s Focus Clubs initiative was launched in order to find clubs across the country capable of showcasing sport’s power and positivity in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Focus Clubs gain early access to the latest version of the GiveToLocal app and receive extra support from staff dedicated to helping teams connect to donors and local sponsors.

Connecting with the local community is the first step towards securing vital, sustainable funding.

“It’s fantastic to have Somerset on board as a Focus Club,” said GiveToLocal CEO Neil Gardiner.

“Their application stood out from the crowd and we feel they can help to encourage more American football clubs get on board with GiveToLocal.

“Somerset has a track record for playing a key role at the heart of their local community and fundraising is something they already do very well.

“We’re here to take them to the next level by helping them to secure the sustainable funding that can ensure lasting, positive change.

“The next few weeks and months are going to be particularly tough for GiveToLocal clubs across the country as the second lockdown takes hold.

“But as a Focus Club, Somerset has the opportunity to point the way when it comes to realising fundraising potential.”

Via the groundbreaking GiveToLocal app Somerset has the potential to connect with hundreds of local donors.

Donors are asked to pledge a minimum of £3 per month and in return they can access a growing number of offers from local businesses.

GiveToLocal is working closely with Somerset to bring on board local businesses as sponsors. A minimum £8 per month donation can connect firms at the heart of the community with new customers and help to support sport in the process.

“Regular income would enable the club to purchase and maintain safety equipment without having to look for grants every year,” added Phipps.

“We currently only provide equipment to new players as the costs to get involved in American football are considerably higher than other sports.

“Our retention of those rookies beyond year one would be increased if our equipment and storage matched our club stature.”

For more information on how your club could benefit from becoming part of the GiveToLocal community www.givetolocal.com/clubs to register.