Published: 4:00 PM December 7, 2020

Three Somerset Women have been given full-time contracts with Western Storm.

Sophie Luff, Georgia Hennessy and Nat Wraith were among a group of six Storm players to get deals as the eight teams in the new women's regional set-up confirmed their allocation of professional players.

It means 41 female cricketers have now signed full-time domestic contracts, with the latest 16 to do so added to the 25 who were announced in June.

Regional Director of Women’s Cricket, Lisa Pagett said: “I’m really proud to be able to award not five, but six full-time professional contracts to Storm players in this highly exciting new chapter. All of the players thoroughly deserve their contracts, and the opportunity to train full time will go a very long way to ensuring that this group of players have every chance of fulfilling their potential.

“We are extremely lucky that we have so many partners who want to see Western Storm thrive, and I would like to extend a particularly big ‘thank you’ to Glamorgan County Cricket Club whose instrumental support has enabled us to award an additional sixth professional contract”

Western Storm head coach, Mark O’Leary is pleased to have secured the services of these six highly rated players. “It’s fantastic news for us,” he said. “It’s wonderful to have six fulltime professional cricketers flying the flag for Western Storm. They were outstanding for us this season and they thoroughly deserve these contracts. Their dedication and drive was there for all to see and I have no doubt that we will be seeing more of the same in 2021.”

ECB Managing Director of Women’s Cricket, Clare Connor, said: “We’re delighted that these 41 young women are able to call themselves full-time professional cricketers and we wish them every success.

“The introduction of these 41 professional players, in addition to our 17 Centrally Contracted England Women’s players, is the most significant step forward for the women’s game in recent years.

“In terms of the health of women’s cricket in England and Wales, we cannot overestimate the importance of these 41 players having the opportunity to train and work on their skills full-time, with access to high quality coaching and facilities across the eight regions.

“The news is not only wonderful for the players themselves, it represents a step change for our whole domestic game and for young girls who will now be able to see more opportunity and aspiration in front of them.

“When you add in the profile opportunity of The Hundred next year, the landscape looks even more exciting. After a challenging year in the wake of the pandemic, I’m really pleased with the progress we’ve made in 2020, just one year after launching our action plan to transform women’s and girls’ cricket.”