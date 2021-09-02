Somerset suffer resounding innings defeat against Nottinghamshire

Published: 7:09 AM September 2, 2021

Dane Paterson claimed three wickets in an over as Nottinghamshire wrapped up a resounding LV= Insurance County Championship Division One win over Somerset at Taunton.

The South African seamer sent back Tom Banton, Roelof van der Merwe and Lewis Goldsworthy with the first, second and fifth balls of the 49th over to send the hosts crashing towards 181 all out in their second innings.

Paterson finished with figures of four for 46 in a victory by an innings and 160 runs, completed in the final session of the third day.

Earlier, Somerset's last three first innings wickets had fallen for 20 runs, two of them to Brett Hutton. Luke Fletcher had the best figures with four for 21 from 11 overs.

Nottinghamshire took 23 points to their opponents' two to overtake them in the Division One table.

The highest score by a Somerset player in the match was 36 and they will need a massive improvement to reignite their bid for a first ever title against Yorkshire at Scarborough next week.

Another cold, overcast day at the Cooper Associates County Ground began with the home side 87 for seven and trailing by 361.

The tail offered scant resistance, Jack Leach and Marchant de Lange falling to Hutton, while Paterson had Josh Davey caught behind.

Top order batting has been a problem for Somerset all season. For the second time in the match, Notts' seamers gave the home bowlers a lesson in repeatedly hitting the right areas of the pitch.

Steve Davies edged a good length ball from Fletcher to be caught behind with the total on 10. Tom Abell and Tom Lammonby took the score to 35 at lunch before an afternoon session of more limp resistance.

Abell nicked a defensive shot off Paterson through to wicketkeeper Tom Moores and when the experienced James Hildreth lost his off stump to Fletcher playing no shot the scoreboard read 44 for three.

Lammonby has reached 34 when edging to first slip off Hutton and it was 85 for four when Paterson began his memorable over.

First he pinned Banton lbw and with the next delivery had Van der Merwe taken low at mid-wicket by Sam Northeast. Goldsworthy, who had battled away for 55 balls, then had his stumps scattered, sparking jubilation among the Notts fielders.

By tea, taken at 98 for seven, their job was almost done. Leach hit five fours in a defiant 35 before being stumped, giving fellow left-arm spinner Liam Patterson-White the charge.

It was the first Somerset wicket to fall to spin. Three belligerent sixes by De Lange delayed the inevitable before he too fell to Patterson-White and Fletcher fittingly ended the match by bowling Jack Brooks.

Fletcher had match figures of seven for 50 and Paterson seven for 88, reward for consistently challenging the batsmen, a quality Somerset's attack lacked when allowing the visitors to run up 448 in helpful bowling conditions.