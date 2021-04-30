Somerset batsmen rally against Middlesex

Published: 7:36 PM April 30, 2021

James Hildreth became the fourth highest first-class run maker in Somerset's history on the second day of the LV= Insurance County Championship match with Middlesex at the Cooper Associates County Ground.

The 36-year-old batsman went past Bill Alley's tally of 16,644, while contributing 39 to his side's first innings total of 178 for four and now lies behind only Harold Gimblett, Marcus Trescothick and Peter Wight.

Earlier, Middlesex had moved from an overnight 308 for six to 357 all out, Robbie White falling for 92 and Josh Davey claiming three of the wickets in the space of an over.

There were two victims each for Steve Finn and Tim Murtagh when Somerset replied before an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 80 between George Bartlett and first-class debutant Lewis Goldsworthy left honours pretty even.

The day began with White, unbeaten on 70, and Luke Hollman adding 24 before Craig Overton uprooted Hollman's off stump with his score on 16.

White had moved to 81 and the total to 338 for seven off 108 overs when rain interrupted play at 11.50am. The action resumed at 1.20pm with two incident-packed overs.

White took two fours and a three off the first of them, bowled by Tom Abell to put his side within a single of a fourth batting point.

But his hopes of a maiden first-class century were dashed when he edged Davey's first ball of the following over to Hildreth at first slip.

The crestfallen White dragged himself off, having faced 224 deliveries and hit 13 fours. Two balls later Finn fell lbw, having survived an equally-confident appeal first up, and Somerset had their third bowling point.

With one run still needed for a fourth batting point, Murtagh swung two boundaries to third man, before being caught there to give Davey a third wicket.

Somerset's reply had reached eight without loss when a lighter shower brought a 15-minute interruption. Then both openers fell quickly as Tom Lammonby edged a catch behind off Finn and Tom Banton was pinned lbw by Murtagh.

Hildreth looked in good touch as he and Abell took the score to 86 for two at tea, the latter surviving two slip chances in the same Tom Helm over, Max Holden and White the guilty fielders.

Hildreth had overtaken Darren Stevens as the leading run-maker among players still operating in the domestic game when fencing at the first delivery after tea from Murtagh and being caught behind.

Abell then chipped a full ball from Finn to mid-wicket and departed for 41. With the floodlights on, Bartlett, on 13, was dropped by Sam Robson at second slip off Martin Andersson.

Drizzle and light issues brought a further break at 120 for four. A 6pm resumption of 15 overs saw Bartlett progress serenely to 43 and 20-year-old Cornishman Goldsworthy move stylishly to 34, an innings rich with promise to leave Somerset trailing by 179.