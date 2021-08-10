Bartlett century in vain as Somerset suffer loss

Published: 7:31 PM August 10, 2021

A Lewis Hill century and 85 from Louis Kimber guided Leicestershire to a six-wicket Royal London Cup win over Somerset at Taunton.

Hill cracked 107 off 106 balls and shared a fifth-wicket stand of 158 with Kimber, whose runs came from just 57 deliveries, to set up victory with more than five overs to spare.

Somerset made 326 for seven after losing the toss, George Bartlett hitting eight sixes in his 108 - a maiden List A century - and 17-year-old debutant George Thomas contributing a promising 75.But it did not prove enough on a flat batting track.

The hosts saw Sam Young, Eddie Byrom, James Hildreth and Lewis Goldsworthy fall cheaply and while Steve Davies struck a fluent 57-ball 61, his dismissal left the hosts 104 for five in the 22nd over.

Thomas walked out with pressure on his young shoulders, but Bartlett began a recovery, reaching 50 by hitting off-spinner George Rhodes back over his head for six.

You may also want to watch:

Local product Thomas struck the ball with increasing authority as the pair brought up a century stand in 110 balls.

Bartlett was playing some majestic shots and brought up his hundred off 84 balls. Thomas then clouted successive sixes off Ben Mike before losing his middle stump to the next delivery and departing to a standing ovation.

When Bartlett was out in the final over, he had made the highest score by a Somerset number six in List A cricket, beating the 106 made by Ian Botham against Hampshire in 1981.

Leicestershire began by moving to 49 in the ninth over before Harry Swindells got a leading edge to Sonny Baker and skied a catch to backward point.

Rhodes fell lbw to Josh Davey for a duck and Somerset looked to be taking a grip when Rishi Patel fell to Ned Leonard for 40, a first victim for the young seamer.

But Arron Lilley signalled his intentions with three sixes, including two in the same Leonard over, and Hill also looked in good touch.

Their entertaining stand of 61 in 6.2 overs ended when Lilley, on 39, clipped a catch to deep square off Baker with the total on 146.

Hill went to fifty off 53 balls and greeted the introduction of Thomas into the attack with a six over midwicket.

Kimber helped keep the required run-rate at around six-and-a-half-an-over and the pair brought up a century stand in 14 overs.

A big six over deep square off de Lange took Kimber to a 46-ball fifty and he celebrated by clearing the ropes twice more in the same over, the 39th, which cost 29 runs.

It only remained for Hill to reach a chanceless hundred. Kimber fell to a big shot late on and his partner followed, but the outcome had been settled.