Published: 10:35 AM December 28, 2020

Uhlsport Somerset League fixtures have been suspended up to and including January 16 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Directors took the decision to pause play due to the recent changes in tiers, which has a significant impact on the league.

An EGM will be held next month to discuss possible ways forward, including the ability to complete the 2020-21 campaign, and general secretary Steven Densley, in a memo to clubs, said: "Following the government announcement to move Bristol, North Somerset and Somerset Council areas up from tier 2 to tier 3 the board of directors has taken the decision to suspend fixtures up to and including January 16.

"With cases of Covid-19 rising across the county we need to play our part to keep all involved on match days safe. The board fully appreciate the growing concern amongst clubs regarding playing at this current time and this is a key factor in our decision to ensure the health of everybody.

"The latest change of tiers significantly affects the existing fixture list and we are limited in what we can do to move fixtures around as we were able to do this recently for those who opted to play.

"The board will be meeting to look at the challenges we face whilst seeking information and guidance from the SFA and FA on their expectations on completing the season.

"Once we have further information we will hold an Emergency General Meeting via Zoom in mid-January to present the various options to all member clubs and give you all the opportunity to decide which options as clubs you would like the league to take.

"Can I again thank you all for your patience and understanding in these uncertain times and wish all a safe and Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. Yours in sport, Steve Densley."

Unbeaten Nailsea & Tickenham currently top the Premier Division table with 22 points from a possible 24, five clear of nearest rivals Worle, who have played one game more.

Nailsea United are down in 12th place, with only two wins from eight matches to date.

Winscombe, unbeaten in six games, sit fourth in Division One, two points above Uphill Castle, with Wrington Redhill, Nailsea & Tickenham Reserves and Yatton & Cleeve in 10th, 13th and last place respectively.

Ashton & Backwell Reserves top Division Two, with Cheddar Reserves in third and Portishead Town Reserves in 10th place.

Unbeaten Banwell are third in Division Three, above Clevedon United Reserves (fifth), Nailsea United Reserves (sixth), Winscombe Reserves (eighth), Yatton & Cleeve United Reserves (12th) and Congresbury (13th).