Davey delivers as Somerset beat Hampshire in Vitality Blast

Josh Davey led a high-quality bowling display as Somerset beat Hampshire by four wickets at the Ageas Bowl to maintain their perfect start to the Vitality Blast.

Fast bowler Davey recorded a three-wicket haul for the second successive day as the Hawks were bowled out for 123.

Somerset slipped to 89 for five before Tom Lammonby scored a classy 33 to steady the ship as the visitors got over the line with 25 balls to spare.

Somerset, runners-up last year, had already beaten holders Kent and 2019 winners Essex and now sit level on points with Middlesex at the top of South Group.

Hampshire, who lost to Somerset in last year's semi-final, sit bottom with two home losses in two games.

Aneurin Donald, Ben McDermott and Joe Weatherley were all caught out in the powerplay as Hampshire slipped to 38 for three.

Somerset produced a fine all-round bowling display. Lewis Gregory recorded two for eight and Marchant de Lange two for 20, while Ben Green also worked hard in the middle overs for his two for 19.

They were helped by some excellent catching, not least Tom Lammonby and Will Smeed's relay catch to dismiss Chris Wood.

James Fuller was the only counter-attacker as he scored 42 from 28 balls, including two massive sixes over midwicket, but no other Hampshire batter reached 20 in a below-bar batting effort.

Smeed and Tom Banton piled further misery on the hosts with a 46-run partnership for the first wicket - the highest stand of the game.

Australian recruit Nathan Ellis endured a horror first over, which saw two no balls, a huge Smeed six and 17 runs.

Smeed and Bantom fell in successive overs, carving Fuller to cover and nicking Wood behind respectively.

Rilee Rossouw returned to the Ageas Bowl, where he spent three seasons as a Kolpak, to strike a six off his legs, but he, Tom Abell and Gregory all fell within 12 balls of each other to give the hosts hope.

But Lammonby then struck 33 to ease those worries and despite edging Ellis behind with two runs to win, Somerset quickly reached the target.

Somerset host Sussex Sharks in their next match at the Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton on Wednesday (6.30pm).