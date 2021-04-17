Gloucestershire seamers put Somerset under pressure

Published: 7:31 PM April 17, 2021

Somerset's James Hildreth top scored in their second innings against Gloucestershire - Credit: PA

Gloucestershire's seam attack put them in sight of a first LV= Insurance County Championship win at Taunton since 1993 on the third day of their match with Somerset at the Cooper Associates County Ground.

With a first-innings lead of just three runs, the home side crashed to 149 all out in their second innings in bright sunshine on a decent pitch.

Ryan Higgins led the way with four wickets for 29, well supported by Matt Taylor (two for 27) and debutant Dominic Goodman (two for 19), as only James Hildreth (64) of the Somerset batsmen showed some form.

Faced with a victory target of 153 and 10 overs left in the day, Gloucestershire progressed to 28 for one, losing Chris Dent, who played on to Craig Overton attempting to withdraw his bat.

At the start of the day the visitors could add only eight runs to their overnight total of 301 for eight, David Payne offering a return catch to Marchant De Lange, who then ended Taylor's career-best contribution of 56 by pinning him lbw with a full delivery.

But Somerset were soon in trouble as Tom Lammonby registered a third successive duck, edging Higgins through to wicketkeeper James Bracey.

It was 18 for two when Tom Abell fell leg-before pushing forward to Higgins and 36 for three when Tom Banton guided the last ball of Taylor's first over to Dent at third slip.

George Bartlett departed first ball, caught behind off a full swinging delivery from Goodman, and at lunch Somerset were in a deep hole at 47 for four.

By the time play was paused at 2.50pm to mark the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, Gloucestershire had struck three more times.

Steve Davies edged a back-foot defensive shot off Payne to George Hankins at second slip and Higgins produced a good delivery that nipped back to bowl Craig Overton between bat and pad.

When Lewis Gregory miscued off the back foot and lofted a simple catch to mid-wicket off Taylor, Somerset were in disarray at 88 for seven.

Hildreth was unbeaten on 36 when play halted and the experienced batsman shouldered major responsibility amid his side's fading hopes.

At 3pm both teams, coaching staffs and umpires lined up on the outfield to observe a minute's silence in memory of Prince Philip.

When play resumed at 4.10pm, Hildreth and Josh Davey offered the stiffest resistance of Somerset's poor batting display.

Hildreth went to a patient half-century off 124 balls, with seven fours, and the pair had added 54 in 25 overs when he fell lbw, looking to cut a delivery from Goodman that was too close to him for the shot.

Graeme Van Buuren's left-arm spin quickly sent back De Lange, leg-before for a duck, and Davey was taken at first slip off Higgins for 22 to end a sorry batting effort.