Captain Green leads way for Somerset in thriller

Published: 10:48 AM July 29, 2021

New Somerset List A captain Ben Green produced a match-changing innings to lead his side to a thrilling one-run Royal London Cup win over Glamorgan at Taunton.

The hosts crashed to 26 for four after losing the toss in a match eventually reduced to 37 overs per side by rain, Michael Hogan claiming all the wickets.

But Green smacked 87 off 72 balls, with 11 fours and a six, sharing a stand of 86 with Lewis Goldsworthy, who made 41, as Somerset posted a challenging 180 for seven.

Glamorgan responded with 179 for nine, Billy Root and Tom Cullen both making 37, while young Somerset seamers Kasey Aldridge and Sonny Baker shared five of the wickets.

Andy Gorvin needed a six off the last ball from left-arm spinner Goldsworthy to win the game for Glamorgan and came close with a powerful four over the bowler's head.

You may also want to watch:

Play did not start until 12.10pm, with the game initially reduced to 42 overs per side. Somerset's innings had only occupied 2.4 of them, with five runs scored, when rain forced the players off.

That was enough time for Hogan to strike twice, Sam Young caught behind off the fourth ball of the innings and Steve Davies brilliantly snapped up by Gorvin at mid-wicket from the first delivery of the third over.

On the resumption, the veteran pace bowler took his figures to three for three by bowling George Bartlett between bat and pad and then had James Hildreth caught at first slip.

Somerset were in disarray at 49 for five when Eddie Byrom feathered a ball from off-spinner Steven Reingold through to wicketkeeper Tom Cullen.

But Green and Goldsworthy calmly steadied the ship and had taken the total to 84 for five in the 26th over when heavier rain brought another stoppage at 2.10pm.

Half an hour later, with a further reduction in overs, Green and Goldsworthy batted with far more intent.

Green was the main aggressor, with Goldsworthy notching just one boundary in his valuable innings before slogging a catch to cow corner off Callum Taylor.

Green cut loose in the closing overs with some majestic shots until he played a ball from Lukas Carey onto his stumps in the final over.

Glamorgan's reply began badly when Hamish Rutherford fell lbw to the final ball of Jack Brooks' opening over.

The 18-year-old Baker then got a ball to lift at Nick Selman's ribs, forcing the opener to loop up a catch to the diving Byrom, running in from square leg.

Aldridge produced a similar quick delivery, his first of the game, to have Kiran Carlson caught by wicketkeeper Davies for 21. And when Green also struck with his opening delivery, bowling Reingold for 16, Glamorgan were 52 for four.

Cullen and Root then put together a well-paced stand of 76 to put their team in sight of victory.

It ended when Cullen was caught behind down the leg side off Aldridge, who followed up by having Tom Cooke taken by wicketkeeper Davies.

Root fell to George Drissell, the former Gloucestershire off-spinner making his Somerset debut, top-edging a slog-sweep with 38 still needed.

Carey did his best with two boundaries, but other wickets fell cheaply and 10 off the final over for the last pair proved too much.