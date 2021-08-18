Somerset announce return of Azhar Ali

Published: 1:24 PM August 18, 2021

Somerset County Cricket Club have announced the return of former Pakistan captain Azhar Ali.

Ali will return to the Cooper Associates County Ground for a third stint with the club, subject to obtaining the appropriate visa and NOC.

The 36-year-old batsman first joined Somerset in 2018 and returned the following season, during which he played a vital role in Somerset’s Royal London Cup success.

During his time with Somerset, he proved himself to be a quality performer on the field, whilst at the same time becoming an integral element of the club’s off-field culture.

In 17 first-class matches for the club, Ali has scored over 800 runs with a best of 125. He was also presented with his county cap by Marcus Trescothick in 2019.

He will be available for at least three of Somerset’s remaining LV= Insurance County Championship matches and, subject to qualification, the Bob Willis Trophy final at Lord’s.

Regarding his return, he said: “I am very excited to be returning to Somerset. It has become like a second home for me.

"It is a special club and I hope I can contribute to more success because the members, staff and supporters deserve it. I've been made to feel so welcome in my previous times with the club and I look forward to representing the county again this year.”

Somerset Director of Cricket Andy Hurry added: “Azhar Ali is a class act, on and off the field. His performances speak for themselves, but what people don’t see is the amount of time he is happy to devote to working with the younger players throughout the squad.

"He embodies everything that you want an overseas player to be. His experience and quality will be invaluable to us in the Championship run-in, and we are delighted to have secured the services of someone of his class and character who truly understands the fabric of the club at such a key period of the red-ball season.”