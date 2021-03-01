Somerset announce Trescothick departure

Published: 9:58 AM March 1, 2021

Somerset County Cricket Club have announced the departure of long-serving Marcus Trescothick after three decades to take up a new role at the ECB.

The left-handed opening batsman enjoyed a 27-year playing career for the county, before taking up a coaching role last season.

And Trescothick will now become an elite batting coach for the governing body and said: "This is a great opportunity which will allow me to further my coaching career and gain more experience.

“It’s a decision that comes with a heavy heart, but I think that it is the right move for me at this time. I’ll be working across different areas from Young Lions, to Lions and also with the first team as well.

"It’s about preparing batters and getting them ready to move on to higher honours as they go along. The fact that I can do a few different roles within the position will really help me develop and give me exposure to some high-level coaching.

“I want to further my career so that I can eventually become a head coach at a domestic county with the hope of moving into international cricket somewhere down the line.

"To do that I need to branch out and look at different environments in order to get a better understanding of certain things, and this will certainly give me the opportunity to do that.

“Although I’m leaving, I’m still going to be around the place to come in and see some of the batters that Somerset have. Not being around the ground as much as I normally am is certainly going to be a bit different. Hopefully, this might be the stepping stone for me to one day come back and look after the team here.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have a few trips with England in the last couple of years and I’ve really enjoyed my time working at that level. You’ve got to keep moving forward and this position gives me the opportunity to do so and I’m really looking forward to it."

Somerset's director of cricket Andy Hurry added: “Marcus has made a significant contribution both on and off the field as a Somerset and England player.

"Over the last year, and indeed leading up to that period, he has grown his experience and expertise to support player’s needs as he has embarked on his coaching career. Once again, in this role he added real value to our environment. He has been part of the club’s fabric for over three decades and he is Somerset through and through.

“It’s been a real pleasure to see how he has developed as a coach in what has been a natural step in his career. Both he and the club should be really proud of this exciting appointment and the role that he will play in nurturing England’s talent.

"On behalf of our players, staff, members and followers of Somerset CCC plus everyone associated with the club, we wish him and England every success as he embarks on this new chapter.”

Somerset chief executive officer Gordon Hollins said: “To put it in simple terms, Marcus Trescothick is one of the finest batsmen that this country has ever produced.

"His skill, professionalism, dedication and passion for the game saw him reach the very top. He has now become a very fine coach and it is no surprise that England have called on his services.

"It’s not just on the field that he has excelled. His charity work, particularly within the field of mental health, has benefitted a huge number of people. Marcus is a true Somerset legend and he will always be welcome back here. He will be sorely missed and we wish Marcus every success in his new role.”