Clevedon AC members enjoy swift virtual relay race

PUBLISHED: 11:00 14 May 2020

Clevedon AC members face the camera at their latest virtual relay race

Clevedon AC members face the camera at their latest virtual relay race

Clevedon AC members were given a short and sharp timed challenge for their latest virutal relay race.

Everyone had to run for two minutes, with the winning team being the one which covered the greatest total distance in that time.

Competitors were advised to find somewhere flat to run to complete their individual runs, with no downhill sections allowed.

And it proved to be a popular event as a total of 44 runners took part, split into 11 teams of four.

The winners were Donna Davies, Robin Hambly, Lindsey Kestle and Sam Tabbener, while Luke Murray covered the furthest distance of 0.47 miles in his two minutes.

Laura Meech and Kestle were tied for further female distance with 0.39 miles.

