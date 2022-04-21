News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Shellard and Milne crowned Winter Foursomes winners at Clevedon Golf Club

Joshua Thomas

Published: 9:00 AM April 21, 2022
Joe Shellard and Rob Milne claimed Clevedon Golf Club's Winter Fourseomes after beating Ian Bullock and David Sims.

The final of the Winter Foursomes was played at Clevedon Golf Club on Bank Holiday Monday, as Joe Shellard and Rob Milne emerged as worthy winners after a high quality match against Ian Bullock and David Sims.

After going one down, Bullock and Sims hit back with an excellent birdie on the long par five second hole, followed by a par three at the next hole to go ahead.

Shellard and Milne hit form and with  five pars from their next six holes, to reach the turn at one up.

And Shellard continued the superb form he had shown throughout the competition, with Milne returning to his best at the right time as the pair won the next four holes with a par on each one to go five up.

Bullock and Sims, however, never gave up and they won the 14th, before fittingly Shellard holed the winning putt on the 15th to claim the trophy with a deserved 4&3 victory.

Golf
North Somerset News
Clevedon News

