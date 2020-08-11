Advanced search

September 5 start for North Somerset Tennis Academy

PUBLISHED: 11:19 11 August 2020

The North Somerset Tennis Academy programme starts back on September 5 for 14 weeks at Clevedon Seafront

The North Somerset Tennis Academy programme starts back on September 5 for 14 weeks at Clevedon Seafront

Archant

The North Somerset Tennis Academy programme starts back on Saturday September 5.

It will run for 14 weeks at Clevedon Seafront tennis courts and NSTA are offerign a free taster session on the first day, from 9am-1pm.

Rackets are provided and there will also be prizes on the day, ranging from t-shirts to tennis rackets and two free places to join the programme.

It is open to all children aged three to 16 and more information and booking details can be found by emailing head coach Stuart Bannerman at stuart@n-somersettennis.com or calling him on 07593 456869.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Two more leisure centres reopen for gym sessions and classes

Parish Wharf and Strode leisure centres reopen to public.

Village show cancelled for first time in its history

Oliver and Thomas 6, with their 2017 entries. Picture: Contributed

How to choose the right flooring and curtains to make a house a home

Choosing the best flooring for your room depends on a number of factors. Picture: Woodpecker

Rugby club’s training base opens before season restart

Chris Vui in action as Bristol Bear use their indoor training centre. Picture: JMPUK

Most Read

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Two more leisure centres reopen for gym sessions and classes

Parish Wharf and Strode leisure centres reopen to public.

Village show cancelled for first time in its history

Oliver and Thomas 6, with their 2017 entries. Picture: Contributed

How to choose the right flooring and curtains to make a house a home

Choosing the best flooring for your room depends on a number of factors. Picture: Woodpecker

Rugby club’s training base opens before season restart

Chris Vui in action as Bristol Bear use their indoor training centre. Picture: JMPUK

Latest from the North Somerset Times

September 5 start for North Somerset Tennis Academy

The North Somerset Tennis Academy programme starts back on September 5 for 14 weeks at Clevedon Seafront

Double celebrations for Clevedon performing arts student.

Clevedon Performing Arts student, Taylor Nicholson, wins award

Rugby club’s training base opens before season restart

Chris Vui in action as Bristol Bear use their indoor training centre. Picture: JMPUK

Telephone service for those lonely and isolating in Clevedon

Edna serenaded by family outside care home on 100th birthday

Edna Simmons, seen cuting her cake, as she celebrates her 100th birthday at Poet Mews care home.