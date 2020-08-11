September 5 start for North Somerset Tennis Academy
PUBLISHED: 11:19 11 August 2020
Archant
The North Somerset Tennis Academy programme starts back on Saturday September 5.
It will run for 14 weeks at Clevedon Seafront tennis courts and NSTA are offerign a free taster session on the first day, from 9am-1pm.
Rackets are provided and there will also be prizes on the day, ranging from t-shirts to tennis rackets and two free places to join the programme.
It is open to all children aged three to 16 and more information and booking details can be found by emailing head coach Stuart Bannerman at stuart@n-somersettennis.com or calling him on 07593 456869.
