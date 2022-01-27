Sam Thomas: Ashton & Backwell United long serving midfielder signs for Mangotsfield United

Sam Thomas, far right, in control for Ashton & Backwell against Portishead Town. - Credit: Jo Shepherd

Ashton & Backwell United have announced Sam Thomas has left the club to sign for Mangotsfield United.

After 11 and half years at the club Thomas, 28, had been an integral part of the Stags success in recent times, recording the most appearances with 283, including 55 for the Reserves and 13 for the Colts.

Thomas made his debut as a 16-year-old at Bishops Lydeard and was part of United's squad which secured promotion to the Western League in 2013.

Sam Thomas receives his supporters' player of the year award at Ashton & Backwell United. - Credit: Mike West

“It wasn’t an easy decision, I had to think long and hard before accepting Mangotsfield’s offer," Thomas said.

"I have a lot of good friends and made a lot of memories at the club during this time but like most sportsman, they want to challenge themselves at the highest level they can.

"Highlights for me? The hat-trick V Cheddar here at the Lancer Scott in 2017, the last minute close range

volleyed winner at Corsham that Skids (Bradley Skidmore) got on video when we had 10 men.

Sam Thomas heads in the winner for Ashton and Backwell against Calne Town - Credit: Estelle Bowden Starsphinx

2019 at Calne, the 86th minute headed winner that cost Calne three points and a corner flag (top celebration though!)

"The promotion to the Western league in 2013,that was a good party! then this summer going up to the Western League Premier Division.”

Sam Thomas in action for Ashton & Backwell United against Corsham. - Credit: John Cuthbertson

Highly regarded as a central midfield player, Thomas regularly covered at centre half, particularly this season, in fact played virtually every position on the pitch.

His plumbing company SNT currently sponsor the first team away kit and the training kit.

Sam Thomas in action for Ashton and Backwell United during their draw with Devizes Town. - Credit: Sarah Robbins

He added: “I even went between the sticks when the referee's decided it was time for Lewis Coombes to have an early shower, at Cheddar and then this season versus Exmouth.

"I have played under five managers in my time at the club and they all have one thing in common, none of them played me upfront."

Ashton and Backwell make it three wins in a row after Sam Thomas's winner - Credit: Estelle Bowden Starsphinx

Manager Tony Beecham wished Thomas all the best in his move to the Southern League in a statement published on the club website.

"Sam has been a key part of this team for a number of years, he brought experience to the side, not just on the pitch but also within the dressing room and will be hugely missed," said Beecham.

"You cannot stop a player from stepping up a standard and we wish Sam all the best at Mango's".