Sam Thomas: Ashton & Backwell United long serving midfielder signs for Mangotsfield United
- Credit: Jo Shepherd
Ashton & Backwell United have announced Sam Thomas has left the club to sign for Mangotsfield United.
After 11 and half years at the club Thomas, 28, had been an integral part of the Stags success in recent times, recording the most appearances with 283, including 55 for the Reserves and 13 for the Colts.
Thomas made his debut as a 16-year-old at Bishops Lydeard and was part of United's squad which secured promotion to the Western League in 2013.
“It wasn’t an easy decision, I had to think long and hard before accepting Mangotsfield’s offer," Thomas said.
"I have a lot of good friends and made a lot of memories at the club during this time but like most sportsman, they want to challenge themselves at the highest level they can.
"Highlights for me? The hat-trick V Cheddar here at the Lancer Scott in 2017, the last minute close range
volleyed winner at Corsham that Skids (Bradley Skidmore) got on video when we had 10 men.
2019 at Calne, the 86th minute headed winner that cost Calne three points and a corner flag (top celebration though!)
"The promotion to the Western league in 2013,that was a good party! then this summer going up to the Western League Premier Division.”
Most Read
- 1 Parking restrictions plaguing Clevedon residents' everyday lives
- 2 WATCH: Stunning 40-yard 'goal of the season' for Clevedon Town earns praise from FIFA
- 3 Sainsbury's propose 9,000 sq.ft North Somerset store
- 4 Clevedon rated as one of the most desirable places to live in the UK
- 5 Cross-party support for Liam Fox's 'landmark' Downs Syndrome Bill
- 6 Portishead teachers WILL strike over workload dispute
- 7 Glastonbury 2022: Who is confirmed and how do I get tickets?
- 8 More than 2,500 new homes north of Banwell in Local Plan draft
- 9 Price's heroics secure Ashton & Backwell United successive wins
Highly regarded as a central midfield player, Thomas regularly covered at centre half, particularly this season, in fact played virtually every position on the pitch.
His plumbing company SNT currently sponsor the first team away kit and the training kit.
He added: “I even went between the sticks when the referee's decided it was time for Lewis Coombes to have an early shower, at Cheddar and then this season versus Exmouth.
"I have played under five managers in my time at the club and they all have one thing in common, none of them played me upfront."
Manager Tony Beecham wished Thomas all the best in his move to the Southern League in a statement published on the club website.
"Sam has been a key part of this team for a number of years, he brought experience to the side, not just on the pitch but also within the dressing room and will be hugely missed," said Beecham.
"You cannot stop a player from stepping up a standard and we wish Sam all the best at Mango's".