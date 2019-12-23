Advanced search

Youth Rugby: Yatton youngsters put through their paces

PUBLISHED: 12:00 23 December 2019

Yatton's under-15s and under-16s took part in a Box-Fit and Old Skool training session at Eisey's Community Gym in Clevedon

Yatton's under-15s and under-16s took part in a Box-Fit and Old Skool training session at Eisey's Community Gym in Clevedon

Yatton's under-15s and under-16s joined forces to see out the first half of the season with a fitness challenge.

The Box-Fit and Old Skool session was held at Eisey's Community Gym in Clevedon - run by Ian Eisentrager - and saw the boys put through their paces.

They worked in pairs to complete a gruelling circuit of 21 fitness stations, with 45 seconds of activity followed by 15 seconds of rest proving a challenge for all levels of fitness.

This was then followed by four rounds of pad work, again in pairs, which were continuous before changeover and provided a significant level of cardio workout for everyone involved.

A spokesman said: "A massive thanks to 'Eisey' and Simon Flett for taking the session and hats off to all the players who really gave it their all."

