Yatton youngsters enjoy Ready4Rugby outings

Action from the clash between Yatton and Hornets colts Archant

Yatton Colts were in action for the first time since their February meeting with Wells as they faced rivals from Hornets on Sunday.

With contact rugby not yet allowed due to coronavirus, the teams played under Ready4Rugby rules.

The two-touch game had not been played by either club before, but the want and desire of players was clear from the start and the day proved a great success.

Yatton played five sessions, each 10 minutes long on a full-sized pitch which meant a lot of running and handling.

Hornets edged it by a handful of scores in most of the sessions, but results were academic and a Yatton club spokesperson said: “The aim was to provide opportunity within current playing protocols to play a game, test skills, push the fitness and have some fun.

“On all counts Yatton acquitted themselves superbly. The passion and banter from players and coaches has been sorely absent since the start of the season and it was just great fun to be part of.”