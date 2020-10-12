Advanced search

Yatton youngsters enjoy Ready4Rugby outings

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 October 2020

Action from the clash between Yatton and Hornets colts

Action from the clash between Yatton and Hornets colts

Archant

Yatton Colts were in action for the first time since their February meeting with Wells as they faced rivals from Hornets on Sunday.

With contact rugby not yet allowed due to coronavirus, the teams played under Ready4Rugby rules.

The two-touch game had not been played by either club before, but the want and desire of players was clear from the start and the day proved a great success.

Yatton played five sessions, each 10 minutes long on a full-sized pitch which meant a lot of running and handling.

Hornets edged it by a handful of scores in most of the sessions, but results were academic and a Yatton club spokesperson said: “The aim was to provide opportunity within current playing protocols to play a game, test skills, push the fitness and have some fun.

“On all counts Yatton acquitted themselves superbly. The passion and banter from players and coaches has been sorely absent since the start of the season and it was just great fun to be part of.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Yatton youngsters enjoy Ready4Rugby outings

Action from the clash between Yatton and Hornets colts

North Somerset Tennis Academy duo serve up good win

North Somerset Tennis Academy youngsters Hugo and Isaac face the camera

Victory for more than 1,000 petitioners of Clevedon’s rewilding scheme

Visitors to Clevedon, Christine and Stephen Lovett, from Bristol.

Self-isolating payments of £500 available

People who are self isolating may be entitled to a payment of £500

Nursery launches service to support parents further during pandemic

The Nursery has launched a support service for parents during the pandemic. Picture: Getty Images