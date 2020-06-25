Advanced search

New Director of Rugby Owen looking for lots of players at Clevedon pre-season training

PUBLISHED: 14:00 25 June 2020

Dave Owen becomes Clevedon RFC's new Director of Rugby.

Clevedon RFC’s newly appointed Director of Rugby has said he is for looking for “lots of players to come” to their first training session after the easing of lockdown rules.

David Owen and his team begin pre-season training on Tuesday, June 30, and sessions will be held every Tuesday and Thursday at Coleridge Vale (7pm) as well as on Saturday mornings at Clevedon School.

“I’m just looking really for lots of players to come,” said Owen.

“I’m aware some players will wait closer to the season but the rugby we want to play depends on a high level of fitness, the quicker boys come to training the fitter they will be for the season.

“I’m really excited. It’s going to be some fitness-based, but hopefully, Covid guidelines allowing, it’s going to be ball and game-based as well.

“I just want to see a lot of players there hopefully.”

With Coronavirus having a massive impact on sport up and down the country, Owen says playing rugby again will be good for the people in the town and is looking forward to seeing his team for the first time.

“It’s a great opportunity for a lot of people, unfortunately lockdown has resulted in us spending a lot of time in our houses on our own,” he added.

“It’s a great time to come out, meet old mates, make new friends, get some exercise in and have a good time really.

“For those boys that played last year it will be great to see them, but it will be nice to see boys at pre-season with a rugby ball in their hands, a smile on their faces just having a good time and doing fitness work.”

Clevedon Colts (U18s) are also on the hunt for a new coach to join their ever-growing team ahead of the new season.

The successful applicant will combine the role by working with the senior sides under Owen.

For more information contact chairman Neil Tucker by email at neiltucker@sky.com or by calling 07751 916454.

