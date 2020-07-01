Advanced search

New Director of Rugby Owen ‘excited and proud’ of Clevedon role

PUBLISHED: 09:00 04 July 2020

David Owen replaces Nick Hill, after the former head coach stepped down after 10 years in charge at the club. Picture: David Owen

David Owen replaces Nick Hill, after the former head coach stepped down after 10 years in charge at the club. Picture: David Owen

Archant

Clevedon Rugby Club’s new Director of Rugby Dave Owen says he is “incredibly proud and excited” to take on the role left by Nick Hill.

Owen replaces Hill, who stepped down as Clevedon’s head coach after 10 years.

And current Clevedon School Sports and Maths teacher Owen, who saw the advert on the club’s website, admits he was taken aback when he got offered the job.

“I’ll be brutally honest, when I got offered the post I got quite emotional,” said Owen.

“Because it just made my link with the town, through the school. It’s a huge link it really is,

“I’m really incredibly proud of the whole place. I possibly never ever thought I would be in the role I’m in now. It’s a massive challenge, but I’m incredibly proud and excited to do it.

“I’m desperately keen to do it to the best of my ability and to make Clevedon a real force, not just in Somerset but in the South West.”

Owen was named alongside Nick George and Jon Vickers as the club’s new coaching staff ahead of their centenary season.

He added: “The most important thing for me was I am working with two good people, with a knowledge of rugby.

“I taught Nick for a long time, he really knows his rugby, he was a good player, he’s got a great background of coaching but crucially he’s a great person with really good values.

“Jon is the same. I coached him when I coached the under-16s a long time ago, he has played Premiership rugby, really knows his rugby and has a fantastic work ethic and again he’s a really good bloke.”

As for Owen, who has used his contacts from his teaching days to sign players for the club and will approach players that he believes ‘have the right value and the right standards to play for Clevedon’ he has set his sights on promotion and bringing back good times to the club.

“A friend of mine has been putting up old pictures of the rugby side on Facebook,” added Owen.

“I’m looking at some of those teams and the key thing is in previous years they have had a strong second team, third team and a very strong first team and that’s what I want.

“I want three senior teams, all who want to play for the first team and all who want to come and play good rugby and crucially have a good time as well.

“I want this club to be social, I want the club to be really busy on a Saturday night, I want the boys to enjoy each other’s company, but the key thing is I want the whole of the club from the first team down to the under-16s and female sides to be successful.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Vacant town centre site sold for housing after a decade of uncertainty

Vacant Millcross site, Clevedon.

Nature reserve closed after visitors used site as a toilet

Abbots Pool has been closed to the public due to antisocial behaviour.

ECB annouce plans of an ‘imminent and safe return’ to recreational cricket

ECB target recreational cricket to return around the 4 July. Picture: Terry Ife.

Rescue package agreed to save leisure centres from permanent closure

Scotch Horn Centre in Nailsea,

Pubs across North Somerset to open again this weekend

Mark Ashman launching his Micro Pub off Nailsea High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Vacant town centre site sold for housing after a decade of uncertainty

Vacant Millcross site, Clevedon.

Nature reserve closed after visitors used site as a toilet

Abbots Pool has been closed to the public due to antisocial behaviour.

ECB annouce plans of an ‘imminent and safe return’ to recreational cricket

ECB target recreational cricket to return around the 4 July. Picture: Terry Ife.

Rescue package agreed to save leisure centres from permanent closure

Scotch Horn Centre in Nailsea,

Pubs across North Somerset to open again this weekend

Mark Ashman launching his Micro Pub off Nailsea High Street. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the North Somerset Times

New Director of Rugby Owen ‘excited and proud’ of Clevedon role

David Owen replaces Nick Hill, after the former head coach stepped down after 10 years in charge at the club. Picture: David Owen

Thousands of women miss out on life-saving smear tests

Women are missing out on vital health checks.

Coronavirus: Recreational cricket cleared to resume on July 11

A player balancing bails onto the stumps

Cricket: England boosted by Curran’s negative test

A general view of play during day three of England's inter-squad warm-up match at the Ageas Bowl

Julieanne Bratchie-Hill and Milly Pearce come out on top at Mendip Spring

Milly Pearce in action during the second Any Gender Competition on the 20 June.