New Director of Rugby Owen ‘excited and proud’ of Clevedon role

David Owen replaces Nick Hill, after the former head coach stepped down after 10 years in charge at the club. Picture: David Owen Archant

Clevedon Rugby Club’s new Director of Rugby Dave Owen says he is “incredibly proud and excited” to take on the role left by Nick Hill.

Owen replaces Hill, who stepped down as Clevedon’s head coach after 10 years.

And current Clevedon School Sports and Maths teacher Owen, who saw the advert on the club’s website, admits he was taken aback when he got offered the job.

“I’ll be brutally honest, when I got offered the post I got quite emotional,” said Owen.

“Because it just made my link with the town, through the school. It’s a huge link it really is,

“I’m really incredibly proud of the whole place. I possibly never ever thought I would be in the role I’m in now. It’s a massive challenge, but I’m incredibly proud and excited to do it.

“I’m desperately keen to do it to the best of my ability and to make Clevedon a real force, not just in Somerset but in the South West.”

Owen was named alongside Nick George and Jon Vickers as the club’s new coaching staff ahead of their centenary season.

He added: “The most important thing for me was I am working with two good people, with a knowledge of rugby.

“I taught Nick for a long time, he really knows his rugby, he was a good player, he’s got a great background of coaching but crucially he’s a great person with really good values.

“Jon is the same. I coached him when I coached the under-16s a long time ago, he has played Premiership rugby, really knows his rugby and has a fantastic work ethic and again he’s a really good bloke.”

As for Owen, who has used his contacts from his teaching days to sign players for the club and will approach players that he believes ‘have the right value and the right standards to play for Clevedon’ he has set his sights on promotion and bringing back good times to the club.

“A friend of mine has been putting up old pictures of the rugby side on Facebook,” added Owen.

“I’m looking at some of those teams and the key thing is in previous years they have had a strong second team, third team and a very strong first team and that’s what I want.

“I want three senior teams, all who want to play for the first team and all who want to come and play good rugby and crucially have a good time as well.

“I want this club to be social, I want the club to be really busy on a Saturday night, I want the boys to enjoy each other’s company, but the key thing is I want the whole of the club from the first team down to the under-16s and female sides to be successful.”