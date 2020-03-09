Advanced search

Youth Rugby: Nailsea & Backwell under-18s look good in new kit

PUBLISHED: 13:00 10 March 2020

Nailsea & Backwell under-18s have new sponsored kit thanks to Arnie Palmer of Brunel Fire and Security

Nailsea & Backwell under-18s have again been provided with new kit by sponsor Arnie Palmer.

Palmer has a long association with the club, coaching a junior squad before handing over to under-18 coach Evan Hughes in 2014.

The link between the under-18s and senior squads has been key to the growth of the club, with Palmer seeing the importance of this as part of the junior coaching set-up.

Palmer, who owns Brunel Fire and Security, has continued to sponsor the shirts for this age group since 2014 and club spokesperson Jo Chidzey said: "Huge thanks to Arnie and Brunel for their continued support.

"It was a pleasure to invite Arnie to the latest VPs lunch to present the new kit to junior captain Alfie Pugh in the presence of club president Paul Henly, junior chairman Matt Thorn and under-18 coach Evan Hughes."

