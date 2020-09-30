Nailsea & Backwell RFC trying hard during pandemic

Nailsea & Backwell 2nd team captain Jack Charman is presented with the league champion's award, after being undefeated all season, by club chairman Dave Hudson and club sponsor Rob Vivian of Pure Comms Archant

Nailsea & Backwell Rugby Club is trying to function as much as it can during the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All age groups are training on a Sunday morning, from under-fives to under-16s, and the girls’ section continues to train on Sunday afternoon along with the under-18 boys.

The senior section have gone back to training on Tuesday and Thursday nights and are holding an inter-club tournament using the Ready4Rugby rules designed by the RFU.

This has proved very popular and the club are considering holding this again later in the year.

The clubhouse is showing all televised rugby matches and they have also set up a marquee where these are shown, all following appropriate social distancing guidelines, with new members also being welcomed.

Nailsea & Backwell also saw second team captain Jack Charman receive the league champion’s award, after remaining unbeaten last season, from club chairman Dave Hudson and sponsor Rob Vivian of Pure Comms.