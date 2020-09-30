Nailsea & Backwell RFC trying hard during pandemic
PUBLISHED: 07:56 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:56 30 September 2020
Archant
Nailsea & Backwell Rugby Club is trying to function as much as it can during the coronavirus pandemic.
All age groups are training on a Sunday morning, from under-fives to under-16s, and the girls’ section continues to train on Sunday afternoon along with the under-18 boys.
The senior section have gone back to training on Tuesday and Thursday nights and are holding an inter-club tournament using the Ready4Rugby rules designed by the RFU.
This has proved very popular and the club are considering holding this again later in the year.
The clubhouse is showing all televised rugby matches and they have also set up a marquee where these are shown, all following appropriate social distancing guidelines, with new members also being welcomed.
Nailsea & Backwell also saw second team captain Jack Charman receive the league champion’s award, after remaining unbeaten last season, from club chairman Dave Hudson and sponsor Rob Vivian of Pure Comms.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.