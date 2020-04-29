Advanced search

Nailsea & Backwell celebrate super season with virtual awards ceremony

PUBLISHED: 13:00 02 May 2020

Nailsea & Backwell Rugby Club held their annual awards night on Zoom

Nailsea & Backwell Rugby Club held their annual awards night on Zoom

Archant

Nailsea & Backwell Rugby Club celebrated their annual awards night on Zoom at the weekend.

Head coach Tony Hill led proceedings, with the club having enjoyed a superb season before all rugby activity was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first team finished second in the Somerset Premier, just missing out on a play-off to Cheltenham North, who were runners-up in the Gloucester Premier with a marginally better average points per game record.

But Nailsea seconds won all 18 of their matches in Somerset Two North to ensure promotion to Somerset One.

The club’s unsung hero award went to Chris Down for his work coaching the under-18s and refeering games when called upon, while club treasurer Tony Warren took the clubman award for keeping finances on track and working with the local council and developers.

Richard Billows accepted the third team player of the year award but wanted to share it with fellow 65-year-old Tony O’Regan, while Leo Delazarri took the second team player award.

Corey Dougal was the second team’s top try scorer, while Ryan Barrow claimed the spectators’ player of the year prize.

The Paul Henly (President) award went to Jack Charman, while Jamie Elswood received the players’ player of the year prize and Scott Weavers took the best newcomer honours.

The most improved player of the year award went to Cory Love, while Barrow took the top try scorer prize with 18 and completed a hat-trick with the player of the year prize, after seeing off fellow nominees Dickie Palmer, Joe Read and Elswood.

