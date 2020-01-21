Advanced search

Rugby: Nailsea & Backwell under-15s into semi-finals

PUBLISHED: 08:59 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:59 21 January 2020

Nailsea & Backwell under-15s booked a place in the semi-finals of the BJC Plate with a 26-7 win at Winscombe.

The sides were evenly matched for the first 15 minutes on a very cold winter morning, before Nailsea's forwards drove a home scrum backwards to allow scrum-half Sam Chidzey to touch down and convert his own try.

Winscombe hit back to level before half time, but slick hands from the Nailsea backs put Charlie Thornton over early in the second half.

Nailsea then kicked a penalty to touch and won the ball to form a driving maul, which led to a penalty try.

Winscombe threatened in attack, but superb defence by Nailsea kept them at bay.

And Nailsea finished things off with another impressive carry from Abe Wright, who crossed the line for a fourth visiting try, which Chidzey converted.

Nailsea expect a tough battle when they travel to Old Reds in the last four.

